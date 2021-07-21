Four Asteroids Going To Pass Very Close To Earth Today, Scientists Keep Eyes Closely

Sharing the information, NASA has said that today four asteroids are going to pass near the earth, whose size ranges from a house to a large airplane.

New Delhi. Every day in the space full of mysteries, some such activities keep happening, which have a direct effect on the earth. Now four asteroids are going to pass very close to the Earth. Scientists are keeping a close eye on all these asteroids.

According to the information, on Wednesday (July 21), four asteroids are going to pass very close to the Earth. Scientists are keeping their eyes on the activities of all these asteroids. Sharing the information, NASA has told that the size of the asteroids that are going to pass near the earth today ranges from a house to a large airplane.

According to the NASA website, scientists have named the four asteroids as 2021 NO3, 2021 NO2, 2021 NA8 and 2021 NB6. NASA has told that the asteroid named 2021 OP, whose size was about 140 feet (as an aircraft), on 20 July 2021, left the Earth from a distance of about 6936273 km.

Now the size of Asteroid 2021 NB6, passing close to the Earth on Wednesday (July 21), is 53 feet. It is going to pass through a distance of 914107 km from the earth. While about 64 feet wide 2021 NA 8 asteroid is going to pass through a distance of 1446800 km. The 2021 NO2 asteroid is 63 feet wide and will pass through a distance of 2671511 km from Earth. Apart from this, the 2021 NO3 asteroid, which is the largest (210 ft) of the four, will pass through a distance of about 3572744 km from the Earth.