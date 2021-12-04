four cases of omicron in india infection in nine people of rajasthan sent samples for examination

A 72-year-old man from Jamnagar city of Gujarat, who returned from Zimbabwe, has been found infected with the new variant ‘Omicran’ of the corona virus. The state health department gave this information on Saturday. Zimbabwe is included in the category of high-risk countries.

After two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, one case each was also confirmed in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Saturday. Confirmation of infection is reported in nine out of 14 members of a family who returned to Rajasthan from South Africa. However, it is not yet clear if he has an Omicron infection. Samples have been sent for testing (genome sequencing).

Gujarat Health Commissioner Jayaprakash Shivhare confirmed that the concerned person from Jamnagar city has been found infected with ‘Omicron’. Officials said the man had come to Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28 and tested positive for coronavirus on December 2, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing.

Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kumar Kharadi had said that the sample was sent to Ahmedabad for genome sequencing to find out whether the person is infected with ‘Omicran’ or not. He said that this man has been living in Zimbabwe for many years and he had come to meet his father-in-law in the state. The doctor advised him to undergo RT-PCR test after he developed fever and the private laboratory informed the authorities on Thursday that he was infected with the corona virus, the official said.

Thereafter, the man was shifted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Kharadi said. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified ‘Omicron’ as ‘of concern’. According to the Centre, countries at ‘high risk’ include European countries including Britain and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

A person from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area near the metropolis of Mumbai has been found infected with ‘Omicron’. This is the first case of infection of this form in Maharashtra. Official sources said in Delhi on Saturday that the 33-year-old man had reached the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before taking a flight to Mumbai on November 23 where he had given a sample for COVID testing.

Dr. Archana Patil, Director, Maharashtra Health Department said in Mumbai that, ‘A person from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area has been found infected with Omicron. This is the first official case in the state. He said, ‘He (person) came with a group of four people. Their RT-PCR test and genome sequencing will also be done.

In Rajasthan, nine out of 14 members of a family who returned from South Africa are reported to have primary infection. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said that those who returned from South Africa have been isolated at RUHS Hospital, while the other five have been kept in isolation.