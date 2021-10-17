Four crore workers of unorganized sector registered on e-SHRAM portal, know how you do registration on it – on e-SHRAM portal Four crore workers of the unorganized sector have registered, know how you can do this work

The registration of workers on the e-shram portal has crossed four crores. The Ministry of Labor and Employment gave this information on Sunday. It has been less than two months since this portal was started. The Labor Ministry said in a statement that people related to various sectors such as construction, textile, manufacturing, fisheries, street vendors, house workers, agriculture and allied sectors are registering on this portal.

The statement said that migrant laborers from many areas have also shown enthusiasm in registering on the portal. All unorganized sector workers including migrants can avail benefits of various social security and employment schemes by registering on the e-shram portal. According to the latest data, 4.09 crore workers have registered themselves on this portal. Of these, 50.02 percent are women and 49.98 percent are male workers. It is encouraging that an equal number of men and women have registered on the portal, the statement said.

According to the data, the maximum number of registrations are being done on the portal from Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. However, the registration of smaller states and union territories is quite low. Through this portal, workers of the unorganized sector will be able to get the benefits of important welfare programs and employment schemes.

An amount of two lakh rupees will be given in case of death or permanent disability of the registered worker on the e-shram portal. One lakh rupees will be given in case of temporary disability. The data shows that agriculture and construction sector workers have the highest number of registering on the portal.

Individual workers can use the mobile app or website for online registration. Apart from this, they can also register themselves by visiting Common Service Centers (CSCs), State Service Centers, Shram Suvidha Kendras, Selected Post Offices, Digital Seva Kendras. After registration on the e-shram portal, the workers are given a digital e-shram card. The e-Shram card carries a Universal Account Number, which is valid across the country. They remain eligible for social security benefits even if they move to another place.

How to register on e-SHRAM?: Registration on e-Shram is absolutely free. You have to go to the most e-shram portal (eshram.gov.in) to do this work. There on the side of the home page you will get the option of ‘Register on E-shram’, on clicking on which you will be redirected to the new page. There you will have to go through the process of self-registration.

You will have to fill the mobile number linked with the Aadhar card and the captcha code present in the front. Along with this, you will also have to tell whether you are a member of EPFO ​​or ESIC or not. After giving all this information, you will have to complete the process by asking for a One Time Password (OTP) on your number.

Explain that to register on the e-Shram portal, you must have Aadhar card number, active mobile number linked with Aadhar and bank account details. They will be needed in the process. Also, your age should be between 16-59 years (18-10-1961 to 17-10-2005). (with PTI-language inputs)