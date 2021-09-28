Four Jagged Puzzle Pieces and a Few Weeks for the Democrats to Assemble Them

WASHINGTON — In a crucial week for President Biden’s domestic agenda, congressional Democrats are trying to assemble a puzzle of four jagged pieces that may or may not fit together.

Making them work holistically is critical to the party’s agenda and political prospects, and how quickly they can assemble the puzzle will determine whether the government faces another costly and embarrassing shutdown – or, even more. Worse, defaulting on your debt for the first time could lead to a global economic crisis.

Here are all the moving parts.

Piece 1: Government funding.

At the second of midnight on Friday morning, portions of the government acting under the discretion of Congress’ annual spending process will run out of money if a stopgap spending bill does not pass. October 1 is the start of the fiscal year, and with big issues dominating their attention, the Democratic House and Senate haven’t completed any annual appropriations bills to fund the Departments of Defense, Transportation, Health and Human Services, State and Homeland Is. Security, to name a few.

It is not uncommon. More often than not, personal financing bills don’t get passed until winter. In the interim, Congress passes “continued resolutions” to keep portfolios open at current spending levels, perhaps some changes to immediate priorities and emergencies such as hurricane response and, this year, Afghan refugee resettlement.