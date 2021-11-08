Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR affected by air pollution- Survey; Learn- How To Prevent Air Pollution? 4 in 5 families in Delhi-NCR affected by air pollution, says survey Learn- How To Prevent Air Pollution?

Amid rising pollution in the national capital and its surrounding areas, a survey conducted on a social media platform has found that four out of every five households in the region are suffering from one or more diseases due to polluted air. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, also found that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe that the administration was completely or partially ineffective in implementing a ban on the transportation, distribution and sale of firecrackers this Diwali.

According to a statement, responses were received from more than 34,000 people from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad during the survey. Of these, 66 percent of the respondents were men and 34 percent were women. In the survey, they were asked about the health issues faced by them after the air quality in Delhi-NCR turned critical last week.

“In response, 16 percent said they had a sore throat or mucus, or both, while another 16 percent said they had burning eyes, sore throat and runny nose,” the statement said. Another 16 per cent said that they are having trouble breathing. On an average, four out of every five households are experiencing one or more health-related problems due to polluted air.

About 24 per cent are those who have had all the above problems while eight per cent have had at least two symptoms. About 22 per cent people said that they or someone in their family went to the doctor or hospital due to health problem caused by air pollution.

These measures can reduce air pollution: To reduce air pollution, more and more public transport should be used. Car pooling is also a great option. It will also save fuel, gas and money. If the lights are not in use, do not light them. Follow the fund of Recycle and Reuse. Do not use plastic bags. The forests which are burnt should be brought down.

Fan should be used instead of AC. Actually, when the AC runs, it sucks a lot of energy and during that time hot air also comes out of it, which is bad for the environment. Put the filter in the chimney. Avoid bursting of crackers, as their smoke also spreads a lot of air pollution.

use mask. Along with installing solar panels in homes, you can also use vehicles that run on solar energy, which do not even require diesel or petrol. Instead of burning the dry leaves of your garden, make them compost and use them in the garden itself. This will also benefit your plants and there will be no smoke from burning the leaves.