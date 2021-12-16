Four professors win lawsuit against Saint Rose over abrupt termination





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four college professors at the College of Saint Rose have prevailed in a lawsuit after they were fired last winter.

“We are still professors at the College of Saint Rose and we still get to do what we love to do,” said Bruce Roter, Professor of Music at Saint Rose.

Bruce Roter, Bob Hansbrough, and two other music teachers filed a lawsuit last year against the college for allegedly breaching their employment contract. Their termination was supposed to go into effect at the end of this month.

I won’t leave until the last door shut and I made that promise to my students and I kept my promise,” said Hansbrough, Professor of Music at Saint Rose.

Today the Albany County Supreme Court Judge Peter Lynch reinstated the four teachers’ positions.

Judge Lynch stated the college acted arbitrarily when they fired them and violated their contract.

“We see this as a victory not only for my clients but for their students and the whole community,” Meredith Moriarty, Attorney for Smith Hoke PLLC, said.

News10 reached out to the College of Saint Rose and a representative stated in part, “The college is disappointed by the court’s decision. We are confident in the integrity of our process and will file an appeal.”

“We are absolutely determined and we are fueled by our current students,” said Hansbrough.

Brianna Moss is a senior studying music education at St. Rose.

She says this situation may have affected her time in the classroom, but it has taught her an important lesson outside of it.

“Music educators programs are always taken for granted and we always have to fight for our program so if anything, we learn that here.”

With the judge’s ruling the four professors will be able to continue teaching music education in the spring of 2022.