Four smartphones of Redmi Note 11 series launched with 108 MP camera and many great features, starting price less than Rs 13,500

Chinese company Xiaomi has globally launched Redmi Note 11 series in its popular smartphone series Note during an event. Although this phone was first launched in China. But since then it has been launched in other countries including India. In this series, four great smartphones Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro 4G and 5G have been introduced in other regions of the world. All of them come with flat frame design, 5,000mAh battery, mid-range processor and AMOLED display.

First of all, talking about Redmi Note 11, it is the most pocket-friendly model among the four, which costs $179 or about Rs 13,400. The phone packs a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 13MP selfie shooter on the front. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It has been introduced in the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Apart from this, the price for 4GB + 128GB will be available for $199 or around Rs 14,900.

Along with this, Redmi Note 11S has also been launched, which will also be available in India on February 9. It maintains the same look and feel as the Note 11 with the same display. The chipset has been replaced by the MediaTek Helio G96 and the main camera is 108-MP. It also has a 16 MP selfie camera. Talking about the price of Redmi Note 11S, it could be available for $249 or around Rs 18,700 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage option. While the price for 128GB storage will be $279 approximately Rs 20,900. Whereas the top option with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage will come for $299, around Rs 22,400.

redmi note 11 pro model

The Redmi Note 11 Pro phone is being offered in two models. Both the phones are almost identical in 4G and 5G variants. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro 4G sport the same 120Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. While talking about the difference, there are only two differences in it.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the 4G model is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both the devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

what is the price

The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G starts at $299 (approximately Rs 22,400), which is for the base option with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Along with this, the price for the 128GB storage option is $329 or about Rs 24,700. Whereas for $349 or around Rs 26,300 it will be given an 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage. Prices for the same memory model as the 5G version are $329 (approximately Rs 24,700), $349 (approximately Rs 26,300) and $379 (approximately Rs 28,400) respectively.

Let us know that the Redmi Note 11 and 11S will be available for sale on January 28 and 29 and both will get a discount on the starting price and a discount of $ 20 will be given on each model. Similarly, 91Mobiles has noted, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and 5G models will be available for sale on AliExpress from February 16-17 with early bird offers.