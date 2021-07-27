Four Stylish Helmet In Budget – Know which helmets look great with your budget!

In this news, we will tell you about those four helmets which are being well-liked by the customers because of their people.

New Delhi. While going on any journey, a helmet is as important as having a vehicle to go on that journey. But people blow this thing in the air like this and then the unfortunate descendants become victims of some road accident, spoil their future as well as put the family in trouble. But now the trend of helmets is huge. One reason for this is that helmets come in the market in a stylish look. Young people now use it as a fashion trend. Due to which they are also protected and they also look good.

Know which helmets are there?

1. Studds urban super D1 Decor-

This half-face helmet, which comes in both gloss and matte finish, is available for sale in five sizes and 9 colours. The cost of this helmet is around Rs 12,20. Helmet sizes are available in five sizes ranging from 540mm to 600mm. This helmet gives safety as well as a great look to the user.

2. Steelbird Brat Helmet

Made from high impact thermoplastic shell, this helmet gives extra protection to the customer and it resists external pressure during an accident. Reach fabric interior padding has been done to give the rider a pleasurable experience during long journeys. The helmets cost around Rs 5149.

3. Ninja Elite super D4 Decor

It is a full face helmet that comes in 5 basic sizes and 10 colours. This helmet will be available in both matte finish and glass. The cost of this helmet is Rs 1595. This helmet also gives a great look along with providing protection to the rider. So that the rider enjoys a comfortable feel as well as good looks.

4. Studds Ninja Elite super D5 Decor

There is a flip up-full face helmet, which comes in both a matte finish and glass. These helmets are also available in the market for bikini in 5 basic sizes and 10 basic colors. The cost of this helmet is also around Rs 1595. While designing this helmet, care has been taken to ensure that the rider experiences great looks and comfort along with safety.