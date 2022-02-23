Fourth Attempt and All India Rank 6, Learn the Story of Mira’s Success and Struggle – Upsc Rank 6’s Success Story

Mira Kee, who finished 6th in UPSC 2021 (UPSC Civil Services Exam), prepares in a traditional way that speaks volumes about her success in a way that no one else has. Meera K. (Mira K) tells a story of self-confidence and self-awareness from which other students can draw inspiration.Mira did her BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Government College of Engineering, Thrissur in 2016 in which she got a job in Bangalore through Campus Selection. But his interest was always in the civil service. Mira made her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2017 and was not selected without much preparation to reach the same level.

This failure made him more powerful and more involved in the preparation of the civil service. Mira quit her job to prepare well and returned to Kerala to start her UPSC journey. Although she turned to coaching, she was not completely dependent on it. She always believed in herself and tried to formulate a strategy based on her strengths and weaknesses.

In her second attempt, she qualified in the Prelims and Maine but luck did not help her and she could not find her name in the list of 12 numbers. Unfortunately, Meera did not give up even in the third attempt and this time she missed the prelims by only one point.

With her hard work, passion and determination, Mira finally crossed all the three stages of UPSC in her fourth attempt and got All India Rank 6.