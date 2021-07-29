Fourth Suicide at the Vessel Leads to Calls for Higher Barriers



After the structure closed in January, the related companies consulted for months with suicide prevention experts, security experts and local elected officials on ways to limit further suicides at the site, a spokesperson said. to the New York Times in May.

When the structure reopened, visitors were no longer allowed to enter alone and had to travel in pairs or in groups. Tickets went from free to $ 10 and signs were posted with messages discouraging suicides.

Stephen M. Ross, the billionaire real estate developer who founded Related Companies, said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday that the ship would be closed indefinitely while developers assess how to move forward.

“I want to see all the possibilities we can do. I mean, we thought we had it all covered, ”Ross said.

Lowell D. Kern, the chairman of Community Board 4, which covers the region, had called on developers to make design changes after the first suicide occurred in February last year.

“I am very sad. It was completely preventable,” he said in an interview.

“The community council informed Related that the only surefire way to prevent this from happening is to increase the height of the barriers on the ship,” he added. “We sincerely hope that this time Related will take it all to heart.”

Mr Kern said community council members had met with a suicide prevention expert, who suggested installing netting or increasing the height of glass barriers. Raising the barriers seven or eight feet would be enough, Kern said, and still allow people to have a clear view of the city.

“Yes, technically it’s an architectural job, and I don’t care about the architect’s vision. But we are facing life and death issues, ”Kern said. “Art and architecture must take a back seat. “

Chelsia Rose Marcius contributed reporting.