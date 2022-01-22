FOX Bet Super 6: 49ers-Packers picks for ‘Stack the Cash’ jackpot

FOX Bet Super 6: 49ers-Packers picks for ‘Stack the Money’ jackpot



What a time to be a soccer fan! The playoff discipline is narrowing, the Super Bowl is simply weeks away — and better of all, FOX Bet Super 6’s “Stack the Money” promotion is again for the NFL divisional spherical matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Inexperienced Bay Packers!

In case you did not play “Stack the Money” earlier this NFL season, the idea is easy: the extra individuals who enter the Super 6 contest for this weekend’s NFL conflict, the increased the jackpot climbs! And this week’s grand prize, which began at a cool $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw’s cash, has already climbed to $200,000 and counting!

So, how will you get in on the motion? First, if you have not already, obtain the FOX Bet Super 6 app . Then, enter Saturday’s NFL Divisional Spherical Stack The Money Problem. Make your predictions on six questions on how Saturday’s sport will play out, then tune in to see in the event you’re proper!

However with “Stack the Money,” there’s another step — do not forget to inform your folks, household, neighbors, grocery retailer cashiers and everybody else to enter and make their picks. As a result of bear in mind: the extra individuals who enter the contest, the greater the jackpot can be for whoever takes residence the prize.

That will help you get to the pay window, listed here are my ideas on this week’s Super 6 contest , with all NFL odds through FOX Bet.

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-1 (75%) towards the unfold vs. the Inexperienced Bay Packers over the final three seasons

What number of passing yards will Aaron Rodgers have?

0-235, 236-265, 266-289, 290-309, 310-334, or 335-plus

It’s no secret the Packers will come out throwing, set up a lead after which salt away the victory on the floor with AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones . What does that imply? Rodgers in two playoff video games final season: 296 yards, 346 yards. In the loss to the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title sport: 326 yards. The one manner he’s not nicely above 250 is that if the 49ers’ run sport retains him on the sideline.

The 49ers obtained an enormous elevate to their depleted secondary with the return of CB Emmanuel Moseley final week, however he’s unlikely to journey with Davante Adams . In the common season matchup, Adams caught 12 of 18 targets for 132 yards and a landing. Adams hauled in passes of 25 and 17 yards on the closing game-winning drive.

If the 49ers are unable to get strain on Rodgers with out blitzing — 5 sacks of Dak Prescott final week was a pleasing shock — and Nick Bosa isn’t in a position to go (concussion), it may very well be an extended afternoon for the 49ers. Decide: 290-309 yards

Which group could have the highest kick return common, and what is going to that common be?

49ers, Packers or tie, with ranges from 0 to 26-plus yards

No group gave up extra kickoff return yards this season than the Packers (1,283), however a part of that’s as a result of they rating so many factors, so they’re at all times kicking off. In the meantime, the Packers had been seventh in kickoff return yard common (25.7), however the 49ers weren’t far behind (23.1).

Rookie Amari Rodgers has taken over kick returns (18.1 yards per return on 11 returns) for the Packers, whereas the 49ers are anticipated to get again speedy returner Trenton Cannon from IR. He common 20.5 yards per return. Cannon’s longest of the season occurred to return towards the Packers (68 yards). Decide: 49ers, 26-plus

Which group could have the highest punt common, and what is going to that common be?

49ers, Packers or tie, with ranges from 0 to 47-plus yards

Robust to seek out an edge right here, as each have just about equivalent stats over the course of the season. One key stat: San Francisco’s Mitch Wishnowsky has struggled on the street, along with his common dipping by 4 yards and never registering one touchback away from Levi’s Stadium. Decide: Packers, 42

Which group will make the longest discipline purpose, and the way lengthy will it’s?

49ers, Packers or tie, with ranges from 0 to 54-plus yards

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould is the barely higher kicker on this matchup, going 20-of-23 this season and hitting 10-of-13 over 40 yards. Mason Crosby is barely 7-for-12 on such kicks. The Packers, with the supremely assured Aaron Rodgers, are more likely to go for it at residence on fourth down in that long-distance field-goal vary than trot out Crosby, who has had a implausible 15-year profession with the Packers however has been unreliable this season.

In the battle of two veteran kickers right here — and Gould spent a decade with the Bears, so the chilly and Lambeau can be no stranger to him — give me Kyle Shanahan’s squad trying and making the longest kick. Decide: 49ers, 50-51

Which group could have the most solo tackles, and what number of will they’ve?

49ers, Packers or tie, with ranges from 0 to 50-plus

In the event you take a whack at the sport script, begin right here: The 49ers plan to run the ball, then run some extra, and chase it down with extra operating. And when Jimmy G does move, it’s principally quick stuff to let the likes of Aiyuk and Deebo get the yards after catch.

So the sensible cash would appear to be on the Packers, with considered one of three gamers main the manner in solo tackles: linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos . Campbell has quietly been considered one of the finest linebackers in the NFL, grading out as No. 2 per Professional Soccer Focus. He was tied for third in the NFL in solo tackles with 102, and in the earlier assembly with the 49ers, he registered six. That was as many as Savage and another than Amos.

If the 49ers management the clock with a floor sport that has given the Packers suits, that units the Packers up for a quantity in the low 40s. In the event you suppose the 49ers get blown out, as the rested Packers did to the Rams final 12 months on this spot, then a tie isn’t the worst decide in the world. Decide: Packers, 43

Which group will win and by what number of factors?

49ers, Packers or tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus

The mysterious harm designation of Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder, hand) makes this a cloudy scenario. The Packers’ run protection might haven’t given up many yards this season (sixth fewest), however that’s as a result of the Packers had been at all times in the lead, and the opposing group was passing. The truth is, the Packers are considered one of six groups to not surrender a 40-yard carry this season!

Kyle Shanahan taught Mike LaFleur every thing he is aware of, however in the end this comes right down to Aaron Rodgers. Decide: Packers win by 3-4