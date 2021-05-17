Fox is making a blockchain animated series with Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon to sell you NFTs



Fox has introduced its upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon, will probably be “the first-ever animated series curated solely on the Blockchain.” The corporate plans to strive to generate buzz for the present with its personal brand-new NFT firm dubbed Blockchain Artistic Labs, THR reviews.

Fox Leisure CEO Charlie Collier instructed advertisers throughout its upfronts presentation on Monday that “as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed firm, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of Blockchain-powered tokens, together with NFTs.” It would launch a devoted market for Krapopolis, a present set in legendary historic Greece “centered on a flawed household of people, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of many world’s first cities with out killing one another.”

{The marketplace} will “curate and sell digital items starting from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background artwork and GIFs, in addition to tokens that present unique social experiences to have interaction and reward tremendous followers,” in accordance to Fox. Characters and art work from the present will turn into NFT collectibles — as a result of why let the web GIF your present without cost when you can sell them GIFs as NFTs?

NFTs of some well-known memes have confirmed profitable for his or her creators, together with Unhealthy Luck Brian, Grumpy Cat, and Keyboard Cat. The picture of Catastrophe Lady, whose actual identify is Zoe Roth, went for $500,000, and Nyan Cat’s creator Chris Torres offered that meme for almost $600,000.

An entire present that can produce NFT-ready content material is a new twist on the concept, nonetheless, and counts on Krapopolis turning into fashionable sufficient to appeal to bidders.