Sports

Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500
Written by admin
Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500

Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Landon Castle, driving Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, finished in the top 15 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Daytona, FL - February 18: Landon Castle (# 77 Spire Motorsports Fox Nation Chevrolet) during practice at the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Speed ​​at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. On February 18, 2022 (Photo by Jeff Getty) )

Daytona, FL – February 18: Landon Castle (# 77 Spire Motorsports Fox Nation Chevrolet) during practice at the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Speed ​​at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. On February 18, 2022 (Photo by Jeff Getty) )

However, it was NASCAR Cup rookie Austin Cindric who won the Daytona 500 for Tim Pensk in an overtime shootout. Cindrick was by Ryan Blaney’s side at the start of the two lap overtime shootouts.

KENTUCKY’S D’COREY JOHNSON STUNS ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Cindrick changes lanes as he clears to drop Blaney in front of his teammate, so the pair can hook together for two final trips around the track. Blanny made a desperate attempt to get around Cindrick, but Cindrick threw a huge block that forced Blanny into the outer wall.

Daytona Beach, Florida - Feb. 16: Landon Castle, driver of the # 77 Fox Nation Chevrolet, on the 120th of February 1220 at Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, in the grid while qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 photo. Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

Daytona Beach, Florida – Feb. 16: Landon Castle, driver of the # 77 Fox Nation Chevrolet, on the 120th of February 1220 at Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, in the grid while qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 photo. Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace then leads Cindrick down the aisle, forcing Cindrick to forget about Blaney behind him and focus on defeating Wallace to the finish line.

READ Also  Jose Mourinho refuses to answer questions about possible Dele Alli exit

“Oh, my God. I’ve got a lot of people to thank,” said one stunned Cindrick after getting out of his car and saluting the crowd of about 120,000 spectators. “First and foremost, Roger Penske, happy birthday!”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation’s executive chairman and CEO, has been named the honorary starter of the 64th edition of The Great American Race, one of the most significant in NASCAR history since the official launch of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

Daytona Beach, Florida - February 20: A look at singer Luke Combs' performance before the 64th Annual NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 20, 2022. (Photo by Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

Daytona Beach, Florida – February 20: A look at singer Luke Combs’ performance before the 64th Annual NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 20, 2022. (Photo by Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

Murdoch was joined by Charles Woodson of Fox Sports during the pre-race event, who served as Grand Marshal and gave the start command of your engine. The Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowl player was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Fox #Nationsponsored #car #races #top #Daytona

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Fewer passes than Alisson: £100k-p/w Liverpool monster hugely let Klopp down vs Fulham – opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment