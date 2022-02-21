Fox Nation-sponsored car races into the top 15 at Daytona 500



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Landon Castle, driving Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, finished in the top 15 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

However, it was NASCAR Cup rookie Austin Cindric who won the Daytona 500 for Tim Pensk in an overtime shootout. Cindrick was by Ryan Blaney’s side at the start of the two lap overtime shootouts.

KENTUCKY’S D’COREY JOHNSON STUNS ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before NASCAR’s Daytona 500

Cindrick changes lanes as he clears to drop Blaney in front of his teammate, so the pair can hook together for two final trips around the track. Blanny made a desperate attempt to get around Cindrick, but Cindrick threw a huge block that forced Blanny into the outer wall.

Bubba Wallace then leads Cindrick down the aisle, forcing Cindrick to forget about Blaney behind him and focus on defeating Wallace to the finish line.

“Oh, my God. I’ve got a lot of people to thank,” said one stunned Cindrick after getting out of his car and saluting the crowd of about 120,000 spectators. “First and foremost, Roger Penske, happy birthday!”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation’s executive chairman and CEO, has been named the honorary starter of the 64th edition of The Great American Race, one of the most significant in NASCAR history since the official launch of the Next Gen Cup Series car.

Murdoch was joined by Charles Woodson of Fox Sports during the pre-race event, who served as Grand Marshal and gave the start command of your engine. The Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowl player was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.