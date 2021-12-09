Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Midtown Manhattan; suspect identified

NEW YORK CITY (WABC)– A large Christmas tree outside Fox’s Midtown headquarters was set ablaze early Wednesday by a firebug who was snappily taken into guardianship.

The 50- bottom tree on Sixth Avenue went up in dears just before 1215a.m., and heavy dears also spread to lower decorated trees in the display.

Police say the 49- time-old suspect climbed up”the essence superstructure”– the tree is an artificial form that’s shaped to look like a tree– lit papers he brought with him on fire and shoved the papers into the tree structure.

He also climbed down and watched from the road position as it burned, and he was spotted by erecting security who refocused the man out to police officers posted near Rockefeller Center.

WATCH raw Videotape Fox News Christmas tree goes up in dears



Videotape from the Citizen app shows the Christmas Tree in front of Fox News headquarters going up in dears.

The suspect is linked as 49- time-old Craig Tamanaha, who’s homeless, with a last given address in Brooklyn.

A lighter was plant in his possession.

Get breaking news cautions from Eyewitness News delivered to your inbox

Subscribe up for our breaking newsletter

Dispatch Address

Sorry, this crusade isn’t available in your area

.

Tamanaha is charged with felonious mischief, reckless endangerment, wildfire, felonious nuisance, venturing others, felonious trespass, felonious tampering and unruly conduct.

He has three previous apprehensions, two for medicine possession and one for public intoxication.

The motive for the wildfire was unclear, but police say Tamanaha appears to have acted alone. He may have first tried to pierce the Rockefeller Center tree before turning his sights on Fox.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said investigators are looking into whether internal illness or medicines were a factor.

“The motive I do not suppose is clear at this point,”he said.”It’s an existent that’s known to us. He has a series of low position apprehensions and medicine arrest. He was issued before this time some appearance tickets and did not come back to court, which unfortunately is commodity we see each too frequently. Also has some low position apprehensions out of state.”

The vacation display is set up in what News Corporation calls Fox Square outside its headquarters, which houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The tree is prominently featured on Fox News Channel, which hosted a tree lighting form Sunday night.

The company says the 50- bottom high tree has glass beautifiers and lights. It takes further than 21 hours to assemble.

The damage was estimated to be$. Fox is covenanting to rebuild the tree.