Foxconn is buying Lordstown Motors’ Ohio EV factory for $230 million

iPhone assembler Foxconn is buying an automotive factory from struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors for about $230 million, the companies announced late Thursday. Foxconn says it has agreed to manufacture Lordstown Motors’ electric pickup trucks at the plant where General Motors used to make Chevrolet Cruze, and the startup will remain a tenant there. Lordstown Motors “will also agree to confer certain rights to Foxconn in connection with future vehicle programmes.”

The deal gives the Taiwanese conglomerate its first automotive factory, and a significant new presence in the United States – one that the company will use as it tries to establish itself as a global electric vehicle automaker. Foxconn previously announced a huge LCD panel factory in Wisconsin, but has failed to deliver on the myriad promises it made to that state.

As part of the deal, Foxconn is also buying shares of Lordstown Motors worth $50 million. The startup recently admitted that it needs to raise money quickly to survive, despite going public last year. The factory sale was first reported by bloomberg Beginning of Thursday.

Lordstown Motors bought the 6.2 million-square-foot facility from General Motors in 2019 after the Detroit automaker closed it – a decision that attracted the ire of then-President Trump. The startup had earlier announced in August that it was planning to rent out space at the factory in an effort to make money amid a severe cash crunch.

Since purchasing it, Lordstown Motors has spent approximately $240 million preparing the factory for manufacturing its electric pickup truck, the Endurance. A spokesperson for Lordstown Motors declined to comment. Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment.

When GM sold the factory to Lordstown Motors, Trump praised the deal as “Great news for Ohio!” as did. But the startup — which was founded by the former CEO of Workhorse, another struggling EV startup — has run into incredible trouble, despite going public and raising hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020. The CEO of Lordstown Motors was forced out. Earlier this year he was caught lying about the veracity of pre-orders for his truck. The startup has also lowered its initial production targets for that truck. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have both launched investigations into Lordstown Motors, and the company has said it only has enough money to survive until mid-2022.

Foxconn has spent much of the past year talking about expanding into electric vehicles as a way to stay away from consumer electronics. It has struck deals with Geely, China’s largest private vehicle maker, as well as Fisker Inc., a California EV startup that hasn’t built an electric vehicle yet. Foxconn has also developed its own electric vehicle platform which it intends to sell to other automakers.

In March, Foxconn said it would reveal by July the location where it would manufacture EVs with Fisker Inc., but that self-imposed deadline has come and gone. The company had considered using a mostly vacant campus built in Wisconsin – another project the Trump administration described as excessive – but Fisker founder Henrik Fisker said he did not want to make his cars in a state that would sell them directly. Do not allow consumers.

Foxconn said Thursday that as part of the deal, Fisher Inc. will be allowed to build the vehicle at its Ohio factory with a Taiwanese conglomerate.

Update September 30th, 8:32PM ET: New information was added to the press release regarding the deal between Foxconn and Lordstown Motors, and the title was changed to reflect that the deal had been officially announced.