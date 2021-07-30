Fragrance Maker Dares to Sniff ‘What Life Really Smells Like’

CAP DE CREUS, Spain – Of all those who want a quick end to the pandemic, few have reasons as obsessed with smell as Ernesto Collado, an actor turned perfumer whose workshop is in a village in the northeast from Spain.

The pandemic has brought masks, which have cut humanity off from its sense of smell, “the sublime that is right here,” as Mr. Collado calls it. And that brought up the possibility that the virus could leave him unable to smell anything, which had happened to him briefly a few years ago and caused some sort of existential crisis.

Then there was the future of his scent tours, which he pioneered in his native Catalonia, and which, for a time, had also seemed threatened.