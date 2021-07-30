Fragrance Maker Dares to Sniff ‘What Life Really Smells Like’
CAP DE CREUS, Spain – Of all those who want a quick end to the pandemic, few have reasons as obsessed with smell as Ernesto Collado, an actor turned perfumer whose workshop is in a village in the northeast from Spain.
The pandemic has brought masks, which have cut humanity off from its sense of smell, “the sublime that is right here,” as Mr. Collado calls it. And that brought up the possibility that the virus could leave him unable to smell anything, which had happened to him briefly a few years ago and caused some sort of existential crisis.
Then there was the future of his scent tours, which he pioneered in his native Catalonia, and which, for a time, had also seemed threatened.
Tours were back, for now, and Mr. Collado was recently with a group that had followed him up a hilltop in Cap de Creus, a rocky promontory above a dark blue sea about 15 miles south of France. They stopped at a bush of wild rosemary, where he crushed a sprig in his hands and told visitors to inhale.
“The smell goes straight to your emotions, you cry, you don’t know why,” Mr. Collado explained as the others leaned over. “The sense of smell has a power that none of the other senses have, and I must tell you now: it is molecular, it goes to the essence of the essence.
Mr. Collado pointed to the man next to him. A warm breeze from the cliffs suddenly moved millions of molecules between them.
“When I feel it, in reality, I enter a more intense level of intimacy than if we were sleeping together in bed,” he said.
The rocky shore where the perfumer walked and philosophized is best known as the backdrop for paintings by surrealist Salvador Dalí, and Mr. Collado, in his own way, sees himself as an artist at the head of a movement too. He aims to recover what he calls “fragrant culture”.
” What is this plant ? Asked a passing woman.
Mr. Collado stood in front of a mangy bush with a crisp, earthy smell. He was loved, he says, by the monks of Sant Pere de Rodes, a ruined monastery at the top of the cape, who put him in their tea.
It was vitex agnus-castus, also known as “chaste tree”. It was ironic, said Mr. Collado, because it was also “perhaps the aromatic plant with the most aphrodisiac power in the entire Mediterranean basin”.
The woman tore up some leaves and threw them at her husband. “Take it,” she said.
There is no shortage of perfumes in the world, says Collado. But it lacks authentic perfumes. Chanel n ° 5, supposed to evoke rose and jasmine, is also embellished with synthetic compounds. Few people know the smell of real vanilla more, he laments, having only artificial flavors.
“We have never had so many perfumes around us,” said Mr. Collado, one afternoon in his house. “But at the same time, we have no idea what life really feels like.”
According to Mr. Collado, this has to do with the fact that unlike what he called our more “privileged” senses like sight and hearing, smell has been put aside, “absolutely denigrated through centuries because the sense of smell reminds us that we are only animals. ,” he said.
He embarks on a brief history of smell: how the root of the word “perfume” means “smoke” in Latin, a reference, he imagines, to the juniper burnt by cavemen; how the colonization of the New World flooded Europe with hitherto unknown smells of chocolate and coffee; and how the dirty smells of London and Paris during the Industrial Revolution marked a turning point.
“There was this sudden obsession with sterilization and disinfection,” he said, adding that “now everyone must feel absolutely neutral”.
Mr. Collado tried to create real everyone smells good in his perfume factory, where he is inspired by Catalan nature. His company name, Bravanariz, translates to something like “courageous nose” in Spanish.
Part cellar, part laboratory, he is on the ground floor of his house in a stone village, Pontós, north of Barcelona. There are cologne bottles and vats of oily liquids – but please don’t call anything “perfume”.
“These are scent captures,” sniffed Mr. Collado.
If Dalí painted melting clocks with these same landscapes in the background, then Mr. Collado made the scent of this landscape his subject. He harvests cistus, a Mediterranean shrub with evergreen leaves and white petals. He makes a tincture from sea fennel, an edible plant with a salty taste reminiscent of the ocean.
He mixes these and other scents to produce Cala, a scent he sells.
Rotten seaweed from the shore and pressed resin from lentiscus, a tree mentioned in “Don Quixote”, are also part of his quest for local scents.
“His scents hit you here,” said Juan Carlos Moreno, an amateur perfumer, slapping his chest hard.
Mr. Moreno said he cried the first time he smelled one of Mr. Collado’s scents. It was Muga, a scent that its marketing material claims can “feel the silent sexuality of rosemary, everlasting, thyme and lavender.”
Mr. Collado grew up listening to stories about the scent of his grandfather, José Collado Herrero, who formulated some of the best-selling perfumes in Spain at the turn of the 20th century. But Mr. Collado first made a name for himself as an actor on Spanish television and as a theater director.
The turning point came when Mr. Collado began to experience phantosmia, a condition also known as olfactory hallucination. He lost his ability to smell, except for a unique, unpleasant smell that seemed to surface on everything, even his children.
Mr. Collado was told that he should relearn how to smell by training, much like a stroke patient has to relearn to speak.
He started with a sprig of rosemary.
“For two or three weeks there was nothing,” he said. “But one day the smell got to my brain, and I was immediately brought back to childhood, it was like someone had slapped my face.”
Mr. Collado has practiced smelling the other plants around his house. It was the start of an obsession that led him not only to mix his own scents, but to become a sort of evangelist of the nose himself.
On a hot summer afternoon, Mr. Collado found himself in another landscape he was trying to smell.
In this area, which extends to the foothills of the Pyrenees, there was Spanish lavender and rosemary, used for the “top notes” of its perfumes – which you smell after putting on a perfume for the first time. times. And there was the flower known as the everlasting flower, which forms “middle notes”, the scent of which remains after the first disappearance. A plant called jara, cleared by farmers as a weed, was what perfume makers call a “fixer,” used to slow the rate of evaporation.
He grabbed a bunch of dry leaves and crushed them between his palms.
“I formulate with my hands and what I have here is almost a scent,” he said, stretching out the leaves for a puff.
His approach is the exact opposite of what most perfumers do, he said. They isolate odors, creating something artificial. He combines them, embracing the strange smells of it all.
“Why I am doing this is because there is nothing more complex than nature,” he said. “We should be complex, but we find it hard to come to terms with our complexity and our contradiction within ourselves. “
Roser Toll Pifarré contributed reporting from Barcelona.
