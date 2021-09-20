France ‘apologies’ for abandonment of Algerian harkis
PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, following his effort to resolve some of his country’s most painful colonial legacies, today “apologies” to France for the abandonment of the hundreds of thousands of Algerian Arabs who lived in Algerian fought on the side. war of Independence.
At the end of the Eight Years’ War in 1962, more than 200,000 Algerians who had sided with the French army were left to their fate, although France had indicated it would take care of them. Many were tortured and massacred by the Algerian authorities after the war, characterized by prodigious brutality.
Algerian anger against the “Harkies”, as they are known in France, ran so deep that even in 2000, during a visit to Paris, former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika compared them to Nazi allies.
Viewed as traitors in their homeland, about 90,000 Harkiss managed to escape to France—as did about 800,000 “pieds-noirs,” French Algerians of European descent—but they were met with a hostile reception. They were a reminder of a lost war. Former President Charles de Gaulle, who ended the war, dismissed him. Unwanted strangers, Harkiss were kept in camps with their families, often in appalling conditions.
“I am apologizing. We will not forget,” Mr. Macron said at the Elysee Palace ceremony. He told about 300 Harkiss and their families that France had “failed in its duty”. “I want to express my gratitude to our fighters.”
The president, who faces elections more than six months later, said his government would draft a law that would provide “compensation” for the Harkiss. This was a formal recognition of the responsibility of the state, first accepted by the previous president, François Hollande.
Haraki organizations said that only such a law could put an end to “60 years of a certain hypocrisy”.
Mr Macron, 43, is the first French president born after the Algerian independence struggle. He has of late taken several steps towards shedding light on a painful chapter in French history, including acknowledging the widespread use of torture and the brutal murder of Ali Baumendzel, a prominent Algerian lawyer. France had claimed for decades that he committed suicide.
The Algerian War, fought from 1954 to 1962, ending 132 years of French colonialism, killed half a million people according to French accounts, and 1.5 million according to Algerians. This broke France into violently opposing factions that threatened to tear the country apart, a military coup d’état in 1958 and an attempted coup in 1961.
A peace agreement was signed on March 18, 1962, and was overwhelmingly approved by French voters, opening the way for Algerian independence.
A report on the war initiated by Mr Macron established a Memory and Truth Commission in an attempt to heal some of the permanent wounds. But Algeria’s demand for a formal French apology was not met. Mr Macron has insisted there will be “no remorse, no apology.”
The request for pardon came very close to repentance, but of course it was addressed to the Algerians who fought on the French side.
The 60th anniversary of the end of the war will be celebrated in March next year, a month before the first round of presidential elections. Mr Macron has previously been determined to advance his quest for Franco-Algerian reconciliation, in part to face Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigrant challenge. Harkiss has in the past shown strong support for his right-wing national rally, formerly the National Front.
