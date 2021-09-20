France ‘apologies’ for abandonment of Algerian harkis

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, following his effort to resolve some of his country’s most painful colonial legacies, today “apologies” to France for the abandonment of the hundreds of thousands of Algerian Arabs who lived in Algerian fought on the side. war of Independence.

At the end of the Eight Years’ War in 1962, more than 200,000 Algerians who had sided with the French army were left to their fate, although France had indicated it would take care of them. Many were tortured and massacred by the Algerian authorities after the war, characterized by prodigious brutality.

Algerian anger against the “Harkies”, as they are known in France, ran so deep that even in 2000, during a visit to Paris, former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika compared them to Nazi allies.

Viewed as traitors in their homeland, about 90,000 Harkiss managed to escape to France—as did about 800,000 “pieds-noirs,” French Algerians of European descent—but they were met with a hostile reception. They were a reminder of a lost war. Former President Charles de Gaulle, who ended the war, dismissed him. Unwanted strangers, Harkiss were kept in camps with their families, often in appalling conditions.