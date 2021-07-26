France #Approves #Covid #Pass #Measure

France passed a new Covid-19 law on Sunday evening that makes health passes mandatory for a number of indoor sites as the country faces a fourth wave of infections. The vote came after days of heated parliamentary debates that lasted long into the night and protests against the measure in dozens of French cities.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday: “With the Delta variant, the epidemic resumes”, adding: “My message is simple: get vaccinated”.

Around 40 million people, or nearly 60% of the French population, have received a first injection, but the number of new daily cases has risen sharply over the past week, to more than 15,000 on average, compared to less than 2,000 at the end of June.

More than 160,000 people demonstrated across France this weekend to protest against health passport legislation, with brief clashes between largely unmasked demonstrators and police in Paris. Far-right politicians and members of the yellow vests movement were among the organizers of the marches.