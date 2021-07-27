France Gave Teenagers $350 for Culture. They’re Buying Comic Books.

PARIS – When the French government launched a smartphone app that gives every 18-year-old in the country 300 euros for cultural purchases like books and music, or exhibition and show tickets, the boost of most young people was not to buy the larger works of Proust or stand in line and see Moliere.

Instead, French teens flocked to manga.

“This is a very good initiative,” said Juliette Sega, who lives in a small town in south-eastern France and has used € 40 (around $ 47) to buy Japanese comics and “The Maze Runner” , a dystopian novel. “I’m a regular consumer of novels and manga, and that helps pay for them. “

This month, books made up over 75% of all purchases made through the app since its nationwide introduction in May – and about two-thirds of those books were manga, according to the organization that manages the application, called Culture Pass.

French media have been talking about a “manga rush” fueled by a “manga pass” – sightings that came through a slightly distorted lens, as the app arrived just as theaters, cinemas and music festivals, emerging from restrictions linked to the pandemic, had less to offer. And manga was already very popular in France.