France Make All Adults Eligible for Boosters Amid Covid Surge

Thousands of people flocked to France on Thursday to book vaccination visits after the government announced that all adults are eligible for booster shots and will no longer be valid after a certain period of time if they fail to get a health pass.

France’s health minister, Olivier Vernon, told a news conference on Thursday that a new wave of cases was coming to France that would be “stronger and longer” than the summer cases, but that “there is no lockdown, no curfew, no shops closed.” , No travel restrictions “.

Focusing on vaccination and social distance measures, he said, “we are choosing to balance freedom and responsibility.”

From this weekend, anyone 18 years of age or older will be able to get a booster shot, starting as early as five months after their second injection, Mr. Said Vernon. Previously, booster shots were only available to healthcare workers who were at risk of serious covid and for people 65 and older. An estimated 19 million people have been affected by the new announcement, Shri. Said Vernon.