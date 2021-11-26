France Make All Adults Eligible for Boosters Amid Covid Surge
Thousands of people flocked to France on Thursday to book vaccination visits after the government announced that all adults are eligible for booster shots and will no longer be valid after a certain period of time if they fail to get a health pass.
France’s health minister, Olivier Vernon, told a news conference on Thursday that a new wave of cases was coming to France that would be “stronger and longer” than the summer cases, but that “there is no lockdown, no curfew, no shops closed.” , No travel restrictions “.
Focusing on vaccination and social distance measures, he said, “we are choosing to balance freedom and responsibility.”
From this weekend, anyone 18 years of age or older will be able to get a booster shot, starting as early as five months after their second injection, Mr. Said Vernon. Previously, booster shots were only available to healthcare workers who were at risk of serious covid and for people 65 and older. An estimated 19 million people have been affected by the new announcement, Shri. Said Vernon.
Some adults who have not received a booster shot within seven months of their second injection will see their passes expire, and will be denied entry to restaurants, museums, long-distance trains and other public places without regular testing, Mr. Vernon said.
He said more than 400,000 vaccination visits had been booked on Wednesday before his news conference.
About 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. But French officials say the number of new daily cases has risen to about 30,000 in the past few days, reaching the prime minister. The recent increase has closed 8,500 school classes, up from 4,100 last week.
French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanker announced at a press conference that classes would no longer be closed if one student tested positive, but that all students should be tested. Only those whose test is negative can return, he said.
Hospitalization – primarily unvaccinated patients – is also on the rise, according to French health officials.
Mr Warren called on the French to adhere to the rules and guidelines of social distance. He announced that from Friday, masks will be mandatory at home for establishments or events that require a health pass, and a pass will also be required to gain access to the Christmas market.
“We must always be vigilant, we must develop good habits,” said Mr Vernon.
