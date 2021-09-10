France Nuclear Submarine: Nuclear Submarine France US UK France France UK Agreement: France US Australia UK Nuclear Submarine Agreement

The French government has said Australia betrayed it by ending a multibillion-dollar deal with it. Australia has signed new agreements with the United States and Britain for nuclear-powered submarines. France is furious about the AUKUS deal and has even called it a blow to the back. France recalls its ambassadors to the US and Australia, perhaps for the first time in modern history. In such a situation, it was important to understand what was the reason for this resentment of France?According to a CNN report, France would lose 65 65 billion if Australia breaks the deal. The deal was for diesel-powered submarines. France is a major arms exporter worldwide and the cancellation of the agreement threatens a major economic blow to its defense sector. Not only that, but it could also suffer strategic losses in the Indo-Pacific region where it was trying to strengthen its position.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Australia was the fourth largest importer of arms between 2010 and 2020, while France was the third largest importer of arms. Meanwhile, 6% of the weapons went from France to Australia. It consisted mainly of transport, combat helicopters and torpedoes. Obviously the two were not dependent on each other, but France expected the situation to be better than 12 attack-class conventional submarines.



France is furious over the secret agreement between the US, Britain and Australia, especially with the US. France hoped the agreement would increase its rapprochement with Australia. According to The Guardian, France also wants to protect its interests. The cancellation of a key defense pact has sparked speculation that Europe will also focus on self-sufficiency to reduce its dependence on the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron has already hinted at this.

