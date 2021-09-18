France recalls ambassadors to the United States and Australia over submarine deal

He also said that until Mr Macron received a letter on Wednesday morning from the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, informing him that the French submarine deal had been scrapped, Australia had given no indication that it was out of the deal. Will be done.

He said Australia had asked in June whether France believed its attack-class submarines were still prepared to face the threats they might face, and accepted French assurances that they would Were. US officials have suggested that Australia made it clear to France in early June that the deal was dead.

US officials are believed to have informed the French on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Biden’s deal was announced. He also said that top US officials had unsuccessfully tried to schedule meetings with their French counterparts before news of the deal leaked to the Australian and US press – a mirror image of the French claim.

In the face of a disastrous dispute, both sides were trying to pass the blame. However, it seems clear that France was blindsided by the Friends on an issue of vital strategic and economic importance.

In a briefing with reporters on Friday before the French government announced the recall, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield underestimated the damage done to ties between the two countries.

“As the president said, we cooperate closely with France on shared priorities in both the Indo-Pacific and we will continue to do so here at the Security Council,” she said. “Good friends have disagreements, but that is the nature of friendship and that is – because you are friends, you can disagree and continue to work on those areas of cooperation.”

She added: “We don’t see those tensions changing the nature of our friendship.”

In Paris, however, there was no sign of words like “cooperation” and no sign that France was prepared to declare anything remotely resembling trade as usual.