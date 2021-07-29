France Says British Quarantine Rules for Travelers Are Unfair

The French government on Thursday accused Britain of applying new discriminatory rules that will lift quarantine requirements for most vaccinated travelers – but not for those arriving from France.

British authorities announced on Wednesday that from August, a quarantine would no longer be required for travelers from the United States or most of the European Union who had been vaccinated with vaccines authorized by American or European drug regulators. Travelers will still need a negative coronavirus test done shortly before travel and another on arrival.

The new rules do not apply to travelers from France, who will still have to self-isolate for up to 10 days after reaching Britain.

“It is excessive and frankly it is incomprehensible, from a health point of view,” said Clément Beaune, Minister for European Affairs, on the LCI channel.