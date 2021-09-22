France, striving for global power, is still struggling to get it

For France, this week’s geopolitical drama – its nixed submarine sale to Australia, and its furious response to the United States jumping the deal – encapsulates a problem the once mighty nation has been struggling with for decades. : How to present itself as an independent power that French leaders deem necessary, while maintaining the alliances on which they know France depends.

Reconciling that most of Europe had been left under foreign superpowers since World War II, the dilemma between independence and dependence has animated and distorted French strategy.

Although Americans sometimes view the French will as vanity or the desire to reclaim long-lost royal glory, French leaders are keenly aware that they are a medium-sized, stifling world in a world dominated by bigots. lead the power.

The planned submarine sale follows a long line of moves calibrated to project French power, maintaining the country’s ability to steer its own fortunes, while aligning with allies whose help Paris knows, Paradoxically, to stand on his own.