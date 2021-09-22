France, striving for global power, is still struggling to get it
For France, this week’s geopolitical drama – its nixed submarine sale to Australia, and its furious response to the United States jumping the deal – encapsulates a problem the once mighty nation has been struggling with for decades. : How to present itself as an independent power that French leaders deem necessary, while maintaining the alliances on which they know France depends.
Reconciling that most of Europe had been left under foreign superpowers since World War II, the dilemma between independence and dependence has animated and distorted French strategy.
Although Americans sometimes view the French will as vanity or the desire to reclaim long-lost royal glory, French leaders are keenly aware that they are a medium-sized, stifling world in a world dominated by bigots. lead the power.
The planned submarine sale follows a long line of moves calibrated to project French power, maintaining the country’s ability to steer its own fortunes, while aligning with allies whose help Paris knows, Paradoxically, to stand on his own.
But losing the contract highlights the difficulty of achieving both. So was the response of France. Recalling his ambassador to Washington was meant to show that he was not afraid to stand up to allies. At the same time, by seeking European support against the alleged American betrayal, Paris demonstrated that it felt compelled to seek outside support in this as well.
“For the French, independence has always meant autonomy,” said Bruno Tertrais, deputy director of the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.
“But it’s never been 100 percent independent. What matters is that it’s 99 percent independent,” he said, but added that it brings “fundamental tensions” that can’t be solved as much as can be managed. Is.
The history behind why French leaders think they should try anyway, and the challenges they have faced, underscore both why this week’s events infuriated Paris so much.
a free streak
The war and its aftermath, which divided Europe between American and Soviet forces and saw Washington exert new pressure on its now-junior allies, many of whom were militarily captured, reassured the French That accepting the future as one of many in an American alliance would mean subjugation, led by the British and West Germany.
The advent of the nuclear age, along with the threat of its complete annihilation, convinced the French that they must secure their way in the world, even if it sometimes bothered the allies whose help they would need it.
From 1959 to 1969, President Charles de Gaulle sought Washington’s help in uniting Western Europe against the Soviet Union. But he minimized American influence at every turn, preferring instead to emphasize the French leadership.
He oversaw the emergence of France as a nuclear power, drove American troops from France, Withdrew from NATO, and tried to persuade West Germany to loosen its ties to the same alliance.
Historian John Lewis Gaddis wrote, “The fact that he did so while expecting the continued security of the NATO alliance only added to the displeasure of the Americans.”
In 1967, de Gaulle commissioned a report exploring a nuclear strategy called “defense in all directions” capable of “intervening anywhere in the world”. It was a bold statement of global ambition built entirely on a self-made deterrent.
But in practice, France’s nuclear posture was simultaneously “national”—designed to deter the Soviets without any outside help—and “recognized, if tacitly, the relationship between the American deterrent and the French,” Scholar Philip H. Gordon wrote.
The nuclear strikes were designed to support an expected US intervention and, if necessary, to force it through escalation – to simultaneously support, act separately from the Americans, and force France to A fitting summary of ambition.
It is a formulation more complex than independence: it accepts and exploits dependence on the United States. And it’s a pattern that France has followed since, no less a sense of the survival stakes through this week’s events.
projecting power
As the era of nuclear standoff has faded, France has shifted to more contemporary equipment. It takes advantage of its UN Security Council seat to act as a diplomatic peer to the major powers. It sends peacekeepers to global hot spots. And it sells state-of-the-art weapons abroad.
“That independent streak, the Gaullist streak that led to the freedom of nuclear weapons, is also true in the commercial sector,” said Vipin Narang, a political scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“His fingerprints were in every country of concern during the Cold War,” he said, referring to new nuclear states such as Israel and India.
Arms exports bring France a direct military linkage to strategically established states and freely minded powers, particularly in Asia including India and Vietnam.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a more supportive approach than that of de Gaulle. Although he signed an EU trade deal with China, he aligned with a US-led push to stop it, exerting pressure within Europe and supplying arms to like-minded countries abroad. .
“We tried to develop, from our point of view, with the submarine contract, an autonomous but not disconnected contribution to security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Mr. Tertrice. “It was meant as a positive contribution by the two middle powers to a common agenda.”
But Mr Macron has maintained that independent streak, for example by pushing for the EU to take over regional military duties from Washington-led NATO.
And France has learned that Washington itself is not above acting independently.
“The French have been ruthless in their arms deals in the past,” Mr. Narang said. When he understood Paris’ anger, he said, “The French get upset when someone else plays the same game.”
The return of the French ambassador may sound like a diplomatic tantrum. But it follows the same old strategy. As de Gaulle argued, few things demonstrate a willingness to assert interests independent of Washington such as a diplomatic thumb in the eyes of the Americans.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has sought a widespread response, telling a French news station that European nations must unite to protect their collective interests, even those of Americans.
But Mr Macron is still struggling to deal a major blow against the Americans.
It highlights the challenge in its 21st century update on Gaulishism: cultivating a unified Europe that can stand on par with the US or China. It was supposed to bring France as the unofficial leader, a vehicle for its ambitions, and for Europe as a whole, to escape American domination.
Ben Judah, a British-French analyst at the Atlantic Council, said: “France’s question is huge: it wants these countries to switch to see it, not America as its protector.” tweeted.
And that mission is compounded by the same independent streak and global ambitions that propelled it in the first place. For example, the French emphasis on approaching Russia, as a fellow major power and a member of the United Nations Security Council, rankles European states and undermines hopes of unity.
“It’s very difficult to resolve that tension,” admitted Mr. Tertrice. “I’m not sure it can be solved.”
Europe’s hitherto muted response to French appeals for unity, like so many moments in the past week, is a reminder that there is a need for France’s dependent-but-independent, European-but-global, first-with-comers strategy. Contradictions will inevitably come within. To break up
The struggle to manage those contradictions is nothing new for Paris or Washington anyway.
In 1992, Mr. Gordon, a scholar of French politics, wrote that the controversies in the midst of the First Gulf War showed “the limits of its perceived independence”.
The two capitals had come in pursuit of their shared values and agenda, desiring greater alignment on global affairs.
But it will not be possible to do so unless “both sides go out of their way to reassure each other,” wrote Mr. Gordon, who is finding out that as deputy national security adviser at the White House. How difficult can it be in their current job. .
