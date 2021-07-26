France Takes the Lead in Pressuring People to Get Vaccinated

Boris Johnson’s Conservative government declared ‘Freedom Day’ this week, removing many Covid-19 restrictions. The Prime Minister is betting that with 68.4% of the population vaccinated at least once, Britain is ready to try its luck with a virus that appears to be here to stay.

The United States has Florida, where no business or government entity can deny service to the unvaccinated, and San Francisco, where all city workers will need to be vaccinated, at opposite poles of the mandatory vaccine debate. Europe has London and Paris.

Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States

Since President Macron unveiled his strategy two weeks ago, some vaccination centers have been ransacked. Protests have unfolded across France with the same kind of anti-elite and anti-big business themes that characterized the yellow vests movement that began in 2018.

As in the United States, some French people see manipulation and lies in the vaccination campaign – and for that matter in the very way the coronavirus is portrayed as a deadly threat – where most see common sense and responsibility social.

“There is continuity between the yellow vests and the anti-passe-santé movement,” said Sophie Tissier, a member of the two and a former independent technician for a television channel. “They contest the functioning of an undemocratic political system in France.

She continued, “If you are in the political opposition here, you are accused of being a conspiracy theorist. I am absolutely not that. I’m just asking questions. We are witnessing a dictatorial drift.

On both sides of the debate, positions are hardening and rhetoric is unleashed. In Italy, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the ruling Coalition Nationalist League party, suggested that requiring vaccination would deprive “at least half of the population of their right to life”.