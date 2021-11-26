France-U.K. Acrimony Impedes Progress on Channel Crossings



Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent, said, “Migration feeds on the fact that Boris Johnson does not understand his blue-collar political base. And unlike previous fears of immigration, he said, channel crossings are “a more emotional and symbolic form of migration that raises the feeling among some voters that the government can do little to control the problem.”

Mr Goodwin said the problem of immigrants had come to the fore in Britain with the return of Nigel Farage, a right-wing pro-Brexit leader who has long campaigned against immigration appeals for permanent residency. Mr. Farage, a news channel broadcaster, regularly checks the flow of boats.

While the issue of immigrants has long been a source of contention between Britain and France, it has also provided examples of creative cooperation.

In 2003, the two countries signed an agreement with Le Touquet, which placed border officials under each other’s jurisdiction so that they could check passengers’ passports before crossing the channel. This reduces the number of asylum seekers in Britain, as some are turned away before they reach British soil, where they have the right to asylum under international law.

Now diplomats worry that the deal could lead to growing tensions. The French Foreign Ministry insisted it would stand by the agreement. But Mr Zemmore, on the one hand, has called on France to tear it down, saying it was an insult to the French. That would hurt Britain more than France, experts say, because the flow of migrants is one way.

Beyond that, he said, Britain and France need to work together to develop ways to monitor the coast. In his letter, Mr Johnson proposed sending British police officers to help patrol French beaches – a suggestion that the French could not go anywhere and that the two countries were still working on separate pages.