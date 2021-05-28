France’s Macron Arrives in Rwanda to Turn ‘New Page’ in Relations

PARIS — After practically three a long time of recriminations over France’s function in Rwanda’s genocide of 1994, the leaders of the 2 international locations on Thursday stood facet by facet in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, declaring a brand new chapter in their relations.

After laying a wreath on the Kigali Genocide Memorial and observing a minute of silence, President Emmanuel Macron of France stated his nation had “an obligation to confront historical past and to acknowledge its a part of the struggling it inflicted on the Rwandan individuals.” President Paul Kagame of Rwanda later stated the go to was “concerning the future, not the previous.”

Mr. Macron’s two-day go to to Rwanda was the fruit of a protracted and tortuous technique of reconciliation between Rwanda and France, one which amounted to his most profitable try at an usually said purpose of discovering mates and potential enterprise companions in new corners of Africa as international locations like China, Russia and Turkey compete for affect there.

It additionally clinched one thing far rarer: a shared understanding by an African nation and a former colonial energy of a historic crime — the genocide that led to the deaths of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis. At a time when statues of colonial-era figures are being toppled in European cities, Mr. Macron has championed the re-examination of painful chapters of historical past as a approach to reset relations with African nations, and he has discovered a prepared companion in Mr. Kagame.