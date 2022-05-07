France’s Macron inaugurated for second five-year term



President Emanuel Macron, who was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowed to take first steps to prevent further escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine before focusing on promoting France and Europe on the world stage.

On April 24, Macron was re-elected for five years in a runoff in which he defeated right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.

“The time is coming for France and Europe to take firm action,” Macron said. He promised to “take the first step to avoid any tension after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Macron “committed relentlessly to a goal aimed at becoming a more independent nation, living better and creating our own French and European response to the challenges of the century.”

Macron promised to find a “fair way” to govern the country and promised the government and parliament to reduce social tensions by working with unions, associations and others in the political, economic, social and cultural world.

“I only have one compass – to serve,” Macron said at the end of his speech. “To serve our country … to serve our fellow citizens … to serve our children and our youth … to whom I pledge to deliver a more habitable planet and a more vibrant and stronger France.”

A president can comfortably speak for hours, Macron’s speech was surprisingly short – and handwritten. Afterwards, he took his time to shake hands, exchange kisses on the cheeks, and chat separately with score guests.

As the epidemic spread in France, he presided over the strict lockdown and coronavirus vaccine mandate, most restrictions were lifted and there was no sign of masks or social distance at the inauguration.

The event seemed unusually child-friendly for the French presidency, with several celebrities bringing their babies, at least in two baby strollers. Macron, 44, has no children of his own but has step-children and grandchildren, some of whom were there.

Upon his arrival at Elysee’s reception, Macron looked at his wife, Brigitte Macron.

About 500 guests were invited to the event. They come primarily from the world of politics, although they include actors, health workers, military officers and former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. Despite the growing push for diversity in French politics, most of those who were invited to the event were white men in suits.

“I think there will be enough trouble,” said Hollande, a socialist who ran France from 2012 to 2017, listing Ukraine’s war, rising prices, declining purchasing power and climate-related issues.

“This means responses have to be for challenges.”

Hollande Macron’s message noted that he would look for new ways to govern as a good point, “not just because it will be a very difficult time, but because France is very divided.”

After reading out the results of the election of the President of the Constitutional Council, Macron was given the necklace of the Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, before delivering his speech.

He then goes to the garden of the Elysee Palace and hears the sound of 21 cannons being fired from the Invalides Plaza to mark the event in keeping with tradition.

Macron also reviewed the military. Among the troops present at the ceremony was the key to France’s nuclear resistance, part of the crew of the French navy’s second-largest ship, the Mang. It was used to test the M51 missile, which was launched from a French nuclear-capable submarine.

The symbol can be seen as a demonstration of strength at a time when France is deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, including by sending truck-mounted artillery and other heavy weapons.

Macron’s second term will officially begin on May 14.

Macron is expected to appoint a new government soon before the crucial parliamentary elections in June. The vote will determine who will control the majority of the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

Macron hopes his party and moderate allies will be able to win big in the presidential election. They hold more than 300 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

This week, the long-divided left-wing parties have agreed to join a new coalition in an effort to counter Macron’s strategy and win parliamentary elections. The Socialist Party joins the Greens and the Communist Party in their wagon at the unboard party of Jean-Luc Melenchen, a far-left leader in France.