France’s Macron slams America, big bet for risk takers too

In response, France wants “European strategic autonomy” and “European sovereignty,” Mr Macron’s pet phrases, to become a reality.

The case to chart its course for a united Europe—after the submarine fiasco, followed by the Afghan devastation, President Donald J. Trump’s dismissal of Europe, after Brexit and in light of apparent trans-Atlantic differences over China – could hardly be stronger. For Mr Le Drian, like Mr Macron, this is the only way for Europe to “remain part of history”.

The problem is that the EU has fallen apart. Insults towards France have been met with a resounding silence from its European allies, although Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, told CNN that “one of our member states has behaved as such.” Gone which is not acceptable.”

Mr Le Drian has spoken with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, but is somewhat adamant, nothing short of the country’s post-war rebirth in the American bondage of Germany.

For Central European countries such as Poland and Hungary, they place American security through NATO far above French interests in the Indo-Pacific. To them, European “sovereignty” is a curse; They want their own, stolen by the Soviet Union not so long ago.

Because EU foreign policy decisions are to be taken by consensus, these differences matter.

“The submarine deal strengthens the validity of Mr Macron’s plea,” said Dominic Moisi, a political scientist, referring to the president’s quest for a stronger and more autonomous Europe. “It has also reinforced Mr. Macron’s loneliness. We are right, but we are alone.”