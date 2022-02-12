France’s Papadakis, Cizeron open lead at Olympic ice dance



Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Cesarean broke their own world records by dancing to the rhythm of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday night, scoring 90.83 points to lead four-time world champions Russia’s Russian rivals Victoria Sinitisina and Nikita Katsalapov to a free dance. .

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Papadakis and Cারsarron finished second in Pyongyang four years ago, where many believe they deserve more gold than Canada’s now-retired Tessa Virtue and Scott Moore. And they are certainly showing their intention to make it to the top of the podium this time.

Current world champions Sinitsina and Katsalapov have scored 88.84 points to stay within the gold distance.

Then came the U.S. team: Madison Hubble and Zachary Donohue, who missed out on medals just four years ago, scored 87.13 points on their “Rhythm Nation” program where Madison Chuck and Evan Bates scored 84.14 points as they finally tried to crack their podium. . The third Olympics together.

Free dance is scheduled for Monday to determine the medal.

The two American teams have already secured at least one medal from Beijing after helping the team win silver in the event last week. It could eventually be upgraded to gold, depending on the results of the Russian doping investigation.

Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who arrived late in Beijing and did not attend the team’s event, posted a real goal for everyone else on Saturday night. The Russians scored 84.09, the best set of their season at the European Championships, in their pop mashups by The Backstreet Boys, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

This lead was sustained by Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, and until Papadakis and Cesarean took the ice.

The four-time world champions have shown why they were almost unbeaten in the last four years, losing only once at the 2020 European Championships. With sharp edges and crisp curves, Papadakis and Caesar seem to be floating on the ice of the historic Capitol Indoor Stadium, finally breaking through what some miserly scoring was.

The two compassionate technicians got Level 3 marks for their midline step and pattern dance and top marks for Level 4 – for everything else, giving them a record score and sending them to first place.

The one team that defeated Papadakis and Cesarean a few years ago? Sinitsina and Katsalapov.

Through a dazzling program highlighted by “Brickhouse” by American funk and soul band The Commodores of the 1970s and ’80s, the reigning world champions rocked their path through a powerful program. They achieved Level 3 for their midline step and pattern dance and scored 88.85 to stay in the debate.

Chuck and Bates, who are attending their fourth Olympics after teaming up with Emily Samuelson in 2010, had some shaky moments while dancing to their rhythm. Chuck struggled to hang on to a significant bubble during the Midnight Blues sequence and their Level 2 mark for their midfield step left them playing catchup for a medal.

Canada’s world bronze medalists Piper Giles and Paul Poirier also fought through their midline step sequences in the middle of Elton John’s music. This puts Stepanova and Bukin behind in their sixth place.