Franchisees can take Aadhar Card for free and can earn big money, know how

If you know all the work related to Aadhar card and want to open an Aadhar card center but you are not aware about where to open Aadhar card and what is the process to open it. So here you will be given complete information. We will tell the complete way about taking Aadhar Card Franchisee, how you can take it for free and earn a decent amount from it.

have to give exam

To take Aadhar Card Franchisee, you have to give an exam and if you pass this exam then you will get Aadhar Card Franchisee. This exam is conducted by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). After passing the exam, you are given a license to open an Aadhaar Service Centre, which will require you to do Aadhaar Enrollment and Biometric Verification. After this, you will have to register in the Common Service Center. You have to get Common Service Center (CSC) registration done.

Register like this

Firstly visit the website of NSEIT (https://uidai.nseitexams.com/UIDAI/LoginAction_input.action).

Here you have to click on Create New User and now an XML file will open.

Now you will be asked to enter Share Code.

For XML File and Share Code, you can download your offline e-aadhar by visiting Aadhaar website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.

When you download from here, both the XML file and the shared code will be downloaded. You have to use them at the place mentioned above.

Now another form will come in which you will have to give some personal information.

After submitting this form, User ID and Password will be generated on your mobile number and email ID.

With this, you will be able to login to the portal of Aadhaar Testing and Certification.

After filling a form, you have to upload your photo and signature.

Now you will see the preview option. In this, see comfortably whether the information you have given in the form is completely correct or not.

After this you will apply for the franchise.

Book center for exam like this

After filling all the information, now you wait for 24 to 36 hours. After that you login back to the website. Now by clicking on Book Center, you can choose any center near you here. You have to give Aadhar exam at this center. Along with this, you have to select the date and time and submit the form. After that you should download and print the admit card.