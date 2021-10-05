Francis Collins NIH. to step down as head of
Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis S. Collins, who has led the agency for more than a decade and through three presidential administrations, said on Tuesday he would step down from his post by the end of the year.
President Biden is expected to nominate a replacement, who would have to be confirmed in an equally divided Senate to manage a budget of more than $40 billion.
“No man should be in office for too long,” Dr. Collins said in a statement. “The time has come to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH in the future.”
Dr. Collins, 71, was appointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama more than a decade after he headed the National Human Genome Research Institute, which is part of the NIH.
Once he steps down, the NIH said Tuesday, Dr. Collins will return there to his lab, which is studying the causes and prevention of type 2 diabetes, and new treatments for Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a form of premature aging.
A geneticist by training, Dr. Collins oversees 18,000 employees and a vast federal research program spanning 27 institutions and centers across more than 300 acres of land in Bethesda, MD.
During the pandemic, Dr. Collins helped found a project called ACTIV, which enabled trials on antiviral and other treatments for COVID-19 to run at multiple sites simultaneously. He has also been a regular spokesman for vaccines for both the Trump and Biden administrations.
He backed Mr Biden’s decision this summer to require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and said businesses asking employees for proof of vaccination or routine testing were taking “steps in the right direction”.
An outspoken Christian who has written extensively on the union of religion and science, Dr. Collins has been positioned by the Biden administration as a surrogate among vaccine-hesitant conservatives, who speak on Christian radio and address evangelical groups to make the case for vaccinating.
He has often criticized what he sees as politicizing the pandemic. “Imagine you were an alien who landed on planet Earth,” he said an appearance on CNN Last year when President Donald J. Asked to comment on a political rally for Trump, some of the attendees wore masks. “You’ll be scratching your head and thinking, ‘This isn’t just a planet that has a lot of promise for the future.
Dr. Collins is known in the medical community as a charming, colorful personality. He rides a motorcycle, and last year recorded a COVID-19-themed cover of “Puff the Magic Dragon” on a guitar embellished with a double helix.
