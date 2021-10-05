Francis Collins NIH. to step down as head of

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis S. Collins, who has led the agency for more than a decade and through three presidential administrations, said on Tuesday he would step down from his post by the end of the year.

President Biden is expected to nominate a replacement, who would have to be confirmed in an equally divided Senate to manage a budget of more than $40 billion.

“No man should be in office for too long,” Dr. Collins said in a statement. “The time has come to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH in the future.”

Dr. Collins, 71, was appointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama more than a decade after he headed the National Human Genome Research Institute, which is part of the NIH.