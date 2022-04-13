Frank James YouTube Videos Railed Against NYC Transit, Complaint Says – Gadget Clock
Frank James, 62, was apprehended in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Tuesday’s rush-hour shooting on a Brooklyn train. He is charged federally in the apparently premeditated attack that injured 23, 10 by gunshots.
Read the full complaint below and get all the latest developments on the story here.
