Frank Stallone Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Frank Stallone Net Worth



What Is Frank Stallone’s Net Worth?

Frank Stallone is an American actor, singer, musician, and producer who has a net worth of $2.5 million. He is probably best known for being the younger brother of Sylvester Stallone. Frank has performed and recorded music in the style of the big band and jazz eras since the ’80s. He recorded a pop track for Sylvester’s 1983 film “Staying Alive,” and it was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

He has released eight studio albums, including 1985’s “Frank Stallone” and 2010’s “Let Me Be Frank With You.” Stallone has more than 70 acting credits to his name, such as “Rocky” (1976), “Prime Suspect” (1989), and “Tombstone” (1993), and he served as a producer on the 2011 film “We Will Rock You,” the 2012 short “The Duplicate,” and the 2021 documentary “Stallone: Frank, That Is.” Frank has competed in numerous professional boxing matches, and he has participated in “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.”

Early Life

Frank Stallone was born Francesco Stallone Jr. on July 30, 1950, in Maryland. His mother, Jacqueline, was an astrologer and a former dancer, and his father, Frank Sr., was a hairdresser. Frank grew up in Philadelphia with older brother Sylvester, and he attended Lincoln High School. Stallone became interested in music at an early age and became a professional musician at just 15 years old.

Music Career

Frank released the single “Case of You” in 1980, and it reached #67 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart. In 1983, his songs “Far from Over,” “Moody Girl”,” and “I’m Never Gonna Give You Up” were featured on the “Staying Alive” soundtrack, and “Far from Over” peaked at #10 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart and #43 on the “Billboard” Disco/Dance Top 80 chart. He released his self-titled debut album in 1985, and it included the singles “Darlin” and “If We Ever Get Back.” Stallone has released seven more studio albums: “Day in Day Out with The Billy May Orchestra” (1991), “Close Your Eyes with The Sammy Nestico Big Band” (1993), “Soft and Low” (1999), “Full Circle” (2000), “Frankie and Billy”(2002), “Songs from the Saddle” (2005), and Let Me Be Frank With You (2010). He has also released the compilation albums “Stallone on Stallone – By Request” (2002) and “In Love in Vain with The Sammy Nestico Orchestra” (2003), and his songs have appeared in several films and TV shows, including the “Rocky” films, “The Expendables 2,” “GLOW,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” and “American Horror Story: 1984.” According to Frank’s website, he has written over 200 songs and has “garnered three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums and five Gold Singles.”

Getty Images

Film and Television Career

Stallone made his film debut as a Streetcorner Singer in 1976’s “Rocky,” and he went on to appear in “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), and “Rocky Balboa” (2006). He appeared in “Staying Alive” in 1983, followed by “The Pink Chiquitas” (1986), “Barfly” (1987), “Take Two” (1987), “Outlaw Force” (1987), “Heart of Midnight” (1988), “Fear” (1988), and “The Masque of the Red Death” (1989). Frank guest-starred on “It’s a Living” (1982), “The New Gidget” (1987), and “Miami Vice” (1988), then he appeared in the films “Hudson Hawk” (1991) and “Lethal Games” (1991) and co-starred with Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton in the 1993 Western “Tombstone.” He guest-starred on “Tales from the Crypt” (1993), “The Naked Truth” (1997), “Cybill” (1998), and “Mike Hammer, Private Eye” (1998), and he played himself on the sitcom “Movie Stars” from 1999 to 2000. In 2005, Stallone served as a boxing consultant on the reality series “The Contender,” and he appeared as himself in the 2007 Vince Vaughn comedy “Fred Claus.” He appeared in the films “American Mobster” (2010), “Taken by Force” (2010), “Order of the Night Eagles” (2011), and “Glory Days” (2014), and he voiced Thunderhooof on “Transformers: Robots in Disguise” from 2014 to 2017. In 2021, he appeared in the TV movie “The Chronicles of Jesus” and was the subject of the documentary “Stallone: Frank, That Is,” which is described as “an inside look into the fascinating life, career and survival of the most unknown famous entertainer in Hollywood.”

Personal Life

According to his official website, “Frank is a guitar, music, mafia and art aficionado, is one of the best boxing historians and collectors in the world and is an avid collector of guitars, guns and memorabilia. When he’s not writing songs or filming a project, he can be found on a shooting range or at the gym but he’s happiest with a guitar, beautiful women and good glass of vino.” In the ’90s, he was often the punchline of Norm Macdonald’s “Weekend Update” jokes on “Saturday Night Live.” After Macdonald died of acute leukemia in September 2021, Stallone paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing, “I was saddened to hear that Norm MacDonald passed away today at 61. He had a lot of fun with me on weekend update with, You Guessed It Frank Stallone. I thought it was funny. My only regret was that I never got to do the show with him. I thought he was an original and very funny. My condolences go out to the MacDonald family.”

Award Nominations

In 1984, Stallone and Vince DiCola earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Far from Over” from “Staying Alive.” That year Frank also received a Grammy nomination for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for “Staying Alive.”