Frank Torres, Judge Who Sought More Latinos on the Bench, Dies at 93

Frank Torres, a former New York State Supreme Court justice who, as the son of a family court lawyer and later father of a federal judge, championed greater Hispanic representation in the legal profession and on the bench, died Thursday in the Bronx. He was 93 years old.

To help increase the proportion of Hispanic lawyers and judges, Judge Torres encouraged high school and college students to study law and lawyers to aspire to judge positions, both elected and appointed. And he publicly called on law firms to broaden their nets when hiring, and judicial selection boards to seek more Hispanic candidates.

In 1991, in a New York State Bar Journal article, he complained that with 1.8 million Hispanics in New York and 2,000 Hispanic lawyers practicing in the state, there clearly was not a only Hispanic federal judge in New York.