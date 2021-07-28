Frankenthaler Foundation Energy Project Is Giving Museums $10 Million

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, named after the American abstract expressionist painter, announced Wednesday that it has committed $ 10 million to the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative to help visual arts institutions nationwide become more energy efficient.

“We wanted to help American arts institutions join the climate melee,” said Fred Iseman, president of the foundation, in a statement. “There is a void to be filled, a crying need to provide technical know-how and financial support to artistic institutions to assess their needs, define problems and implement solutions. “

The first round of grants, which starts at around $ 7,300 (the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, California) and includes a prize of $ 100,000, totals $ 5.1 million and includes 79 institutions in more than 25 states.

Fifteen of the institutions are in New York and are museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art ($ 50,000). Elsewhere, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts ($ 100,000) and smaller museums like the William A. Farnsworth Library and Art Museum in Rockland, Maine ($ 29,523), are also recipients.