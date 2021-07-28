Frankenthaler Foundation Energy Project Is Giving Museums $10 Million
The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, named after the American abstract expressionist painter, announced Wednesday that it has committed $ 10 million to the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative to help visual arts institutions nationwide become more energy efficient.
“We wanted to help American arts institutions join the climate melee,” said Fred Iseman, president of the foundation, in a statement. “There is a void to be filled, a crying need to provide technical know-how and financial support to artistic institutions to assess their needs, define problems and implement solutions. “
The first round of grants, which starts at around $ 7,300 (the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, California) and includes a prize of $ 100,000, totals $ 5.1 million and includes 79 institutions in more than 25 states.
Fifteen of the institutions are in New York and are museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art ($ 50,000). Elsewhere, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts ($ 100,000) and smaller museums like the William A. Farnsworth Library and Art Museum in Rockland, Maine ($ 29,523), are also recipients.
The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center in Santa Rosa is using the funds to create a stronger electrical system and cleaner air system that will turn it into a haven for residents at risk during natural disasters like wildfires (100 $ 000), while Le Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico will use a grant of $ 50,000 to help it create an earthquake-proof museum. The Guggenheim ($ 35,000), the Museum of Modern Art ($ 50,000) and the Davis Art Museum at Wellesley College in Massachusetts ($ 100,000) are using the grants to help them become carbon neutral.
An additional $ 4.9 million is expected to be awarded over the next two years, with the next round of grants opening in early 2022. A full list of grantees is available at frankenthalerclimateinitiative.org.
