Fraud in LDA Plots: LDA Plots in Lucknow Latest News: Lucknow LDA Plots Latest News

Babu (government official) posted in the department’s registry cell has been found guilty of fraudulent purchase and sale of vacant plots by the LDA in Lucknow, the capital of UP. The investigation has revealed that Babu had sold 13 vacant plots of LDA only between July and September by producing fake documents. After the case came to light, LDA vice-chancellor Akshay Tripathi suspended accused Babu Pawan Kumar late on Friday night and handed him over to Gomtinagar police. The Vice-Chancellor questioned Babu for a long time.Based on the investigation report of LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar, the vice-chancellor has decided to stop buying and selling the respective plots. To this end, a letter has been sent to the Deputy Registrar stating that these plots should not be registered without the approval of the LDA, so that they can no longer be sold to any third party. According to sources, the accused Babu had signed the registry of the plots with senior officials. Some registries also had photographs of officials who did not have the work of these schemes.

Computer IDs of all babus turned off

Meanwhile, it has been decided to shut down the computer IDs of all LDA babus. Now no Babu of the property department will be able to update the details of plots on the website with his ID. There have been cases of large discrepancies in the IDs of planning assistants of the property department in the last one year from SB Bhatnagar, former in-charge of the computer unit. His cyber and forensic investigation is underway.

Despite this, in the last two months, three plots were sold fraudulently using IDs. In such a case, the details of the properties will now be uploaded on the website under the supervision of CCTV in the computer cell. For this, two such computers will be arranged in the computer department, on which only data feeding work will be done.

Babus in the property department were given a computer ID and password which gave them the right to update the data on the website. Using this, Babu could upload information directly to the website. Investigations into the forgery of plots revealed a number of cases in which records of allotment on the website and information related to allotment were changed using these IDs and passwords.

In many of these cases, written letters were sent to senior officials to block the IDs of the suspects. Despite all the efforts, fraud through computer IDs was constantly coming to the fore. Seeing this, Secretary Pawan Gangwar has decided to close all IDs.

Files will be sent from the property department, access will be made to the computer room

As per the order issued by the secretary, the file related to the allotment will now be sent to the computer room on behalf of the property department officials to transfer or update the records. Employees will update the details on the website after the approval of the computer room officials. Files will be returned to the Assets section after data entry. The property department will then receive data on the files associated with the information uploaded to the computer.

Enigma made up of computer IDs

Fake computer IDs of LDA officials and babus have become a puzzle. The case was uncovered in November last year but it is not yet known who was behind it. Even the departmental inquiry could not find out how this fake happened. It is feared that the game has been going on for a long time under the protection of experts associated with the LDA computer cell.

According to Cyber ​​Cell officials investigating the case, the server of the LDA website could not find information on which computer was forged using a computer ID. Data may be deleted from the server. However, no clue of the player is found.

Registration of plots in his name

2 / 156A polite pen: Peer Mohammad

2/200 F, Humble Department: Awadhesh Kumar

2/202 A1, Humble Department: Umashankar

3/123, polite department: Ravindra Kumar Singh

1/153A, Humble Department: Ishrat Jahan

3/630, Department of Architecture: Shakeel

3/96, Options Section: Anita

4/67 A, Options Section: Meena

2 / 51M, Viraj Division: Rajnath Mishra

2/150, Virajkhand: Rajesh Pathak

2/62, Vibhutikhand: Neeraj Singh

3/293, Virat Khand: Ram Avatar

1/162, Vineet Khand: Rajnath Mishra