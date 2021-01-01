Fraud of Rs 289 crore: CBI registers FIR against Gurugram Ambience Mall owner and bank officials – CBI charges Gurgram Ambience Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot and others with fraud of Rs 289 crore.

After the Enforcement Directorate arrested Rajsingh Gehlot, owner of Ambience Mall, in Gurugram on money laundering charges, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against him and two other directors of his firm for allegedly robbing Jammu and Kashmir Bank. A case of misappropriation of Rs 289 crore has been registered.

In addition to Gehlot, the CBI has also named other directors of his firm, Aman Hospitality Pvt Ltd and some bank officials as accused. However, the bank officials who conspired to defraud the bank have not been identified yet. According to the FIR, the Anti-Bribery Department has confirmed the allegation that officials of the Ansal Plaza branch of the Bank of Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi had written off hundreds of crores of rupees to Aman Hospitality. Later, the loan, with the connivance of bank officials, was declared an asset without facilities for one-time settlement.

Fraud in the name of building a five-star hotel

Aman Hospitality had secured a Rs 227 crore mortgage for the 20,000-square-meter project and a Rs 15 crore bank guarantee as a bank guarantee, which included the construction of a five-star hotel at Shahdara in East Delhi, officials said. J&K Bank officials are accused of defrauding Dayanand Singh and Aman Gehlot, promoters-directors of Gehlot and Aman Hospitality. According to an official, “J&K Bank illegally and maliciously repaid the loan amount of Rs 128.9 crore as against the arrears of Rs 289.3 crore, which is less than the original amount of Rs 261.5 crore.”

This fraud caused huge damage to the government coffers.

During the investigation, it became clear that J&K Bank had conducted a suspicious transaction which gave the promoters huge financial gain without taking appropriate action under the Securities and Restructuring of Financial Assets and Securities Interest Act 2002 and caused huge losses. Vault

The CBI had also conducted raids in August

Also last August, the company conducted raids after registering an FIR as directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that the company had violated building bye-laws and other statutory provisions. Illegally built a mall on 18.9 acres.