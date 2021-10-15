Fraudsters can steal your money through Flubot Malware! Know- what is the new method of cheating? Fraudsters can steal your money through Flubot Malware, Know this method of cheating – Fraudsters can steal your money through Flubot Malware! Know- what is the new method of cheating?

Security firm Trend Micro revealed about a month ago that the Flubot malware first leads users to a site designed to look like a mobile operator. Then by bluffing, it makes users there to install fake voice mail app.

Attention! The infamous Flubot malware is back and hackers have found new ways to infect Android phones with viruses. Cybercriminals these days are sending messages warning mobile users that their phone has been infected with dangerous malware or has faced a data breach. Actually this message is fake. They ask users to click on a link to take action against the virus on the pretext of it, but it’s actually to install malware on their devices.

Although earlier Flubot malware was used to listen to their voicemails by sending text messages to the users through a link, but now they are using it to mislead people and entangle them in their traps. This kind of warning message comes:

If you are seeing this page, it does not mean you are infected with Flubot however if you follow the false instructions from this page, it WILL infect your device. https://t.co/KrcPhCQB90 — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 30, 2021

Security firm Trend Micro revealed about a month ago that the Flubot malware first leads users to a site designed to look like a mobile operator. Then by bluffing, it makes users there to install fake voice mail app. A link is also sent to the user to deceive, upon clicking of which comes a message with a warning message that their device has been hit by the dangerous Flubot malware.

Let us tell you that Flubot is a type of Android malware, which works to steal financial login and password from a user’s smartphone. Along with this, he can also access the messages of the device. Malware attack can be done through e-mail, file server, file sharing software, P2P file sharing etc.

Malware (malware or malicious software) is a file or code that, according to the attacker, can infect a user’s gadget, access it and steal its data. It comes in many variants. Botnets, ransomware, spyware, rootkits, trojans, worms, rat (remote administration tools) and polymorphic etc. come under the type of malware.