Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years Reboot Following Inappropriate Conduct Allegations



Disney Television Studios has snapped ties with the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years director and executive producer Fred Savage, after multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct were made against him. As per Deadline, ‘The Wonder Years’ is a reboot of the beloved 1988 series which starred Savage. Although it hasn’t been renewed for a second season, the chances of it still remain in contention. Cristian Trujillo’s Song Face to Face Enters Most Listened Songs in April 2022.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” a spokesman for 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, said in a statement to Deadline, declining further comment. The allegations made against him are still unclear in nature, but it is believed it included verbal outbursts and inappropriate behaviour. Jurgen Masati Creates a Memorable Song With His Track ‘Shelter’.

However, this isn’t the only time Savage has been accused of misconduct accusations. In 2018, The ‘Wonder Years’ actor Alley Mills had also filed sexual harassment case against him, followed by another accusation the next year, when a crew member on Savage’s Fox series ‘The Grinder’ filed a lawsuit, accusing the actor of attacking and harassing her on the set of the series in 2015. Both the lawsuits were settled out of court. Apart from producing the show, Savage had directed eight episodes in Season 1 of ‘The Wonder Years,’ including the pilot, which follows the Black middle-class Williams family in Montgomery, during the chaotic late 1960s.

