Frederick Overdick World Record: Netherlands fast bowler Frederick Overdick is the first player to take 7 wickets in a T20 game.

Highlights Frederick Overditch, 21, had a great performance against France

7 wickets in 4 overs after spending only 3 runs in T20 Internationals

The Netherlands won the match by 9 wickets after France were bowled out for 33

New Delhi

Federico Overditch, the Dutch fast bowler, has made history in T20 international cricket. Frederick struck out seven players for just three runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe qualifier against France. For the first time in men’s and women’s T20 international cricket, a bowler has taken 7 wickets.

This was only the 8th international match of the 21-year-old female bowler in the qualifier played at La Manga, Cartagena on Thursday. In front of Frederick’s sharp bowling, the French team was bowled out for 33 in 17.3 overs. Of these, 14 were extras (13 wide, 1 no-ball). The Netherlands won the match by 9 wickets.

Overditch led a total of 7 players to the pavilion with 2 overs maidens in a 4 over quota, in which he bowled 6 balls while one was lbw out.



Nepali bowler Anjali Chand took 6 wickets

Earlier, in women’s T20 international cricket, Nepal’s Anjali Chand had taken six wickets without taking a wicket. Anjali set the record against Maldives in 2019. The men’s record was held by Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar. Chahar took 6 wickets for 7 runs in the Nagpur T20 against Bangladesh in 2019.

… Then Prabodhini took 7 wickets in domestic cricket

This is the best overditch performance by a bowler in T20 (international and domestic cricket). Earlier in domestic cricket, in 2010, Sri Lanka’s Udeshika Prabodhini had taken 7 wickets for 5 runs. Similarly, in men’s domestic cricket, playing for Leicestershire Fox, Colin Ockerman took 7 wickets for 18 runs in the T20s. Colin set the record in the year 2011 in the T20 Blast against Birmingham Bears.

Took these players out and set a world record

Frederick set world records with France captain Tara Britton, Poppy Megan, Thea Graham, Emmanuel Brailleweight, Tracy Rodriguez, Emma Chance and Miley Cagotte.

