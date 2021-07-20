‘Free Britney’: Lawmakers Unveil Bill Spurred by Movement

Driven by growing public outrage over Britney Spears’ trusteeship, two members of the House of Representatives have proposed a bill that, if passed, would create a path for Ms Spears and others people to ask a judge to replace their private guardian or curator.

The legislation, known as the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation Act, or FREE Act, was introduced on Tuesday by the co-sponsors, Rep. Charlie Crist, Democrat of Florida, and Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of Carolina. South.

Under the bill, individuals would have the right to request that their private guardian or curator, who is appointed by the judge, be replaced by a public guardian employed by the state, a family member or a private official, which, according to the bill, would provide more accountability. Today, people usually have to prove in court that there has been abuse or fraud in order for a guardian to be replaced. The legislation could also help address the lack of data on guardianship and guardianship in the United States.

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the trusteeship process,” Ms Mace said in an interview with Mr Crist ahead of the announcement. “Britney Spears’ guardianship is a nightmare. If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.