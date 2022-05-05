Free child car seat inspections in Albany County





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding free car seat inspections in Albany County. The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



Inspections

Monday, May 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elm Avenue Park in Delmar. For more information, you can contact Michael Whitely at (518) 439-9973 or [email protected]

Wednesday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York State Police in Latham. Appointments are required. For more information, you can contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected]

Monday, May 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ogden Mills Head Start in Cohoes. For more information, you can contact William Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565 or [email protected]

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo to perform at Empire State Plaza



These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station.