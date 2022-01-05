Free COVID tests are now available for Schenectady County K-12 students





NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has collected credentials for more than 1.1 million customer accounts, of which appear to have all been compromised in credential stuffing attacks. OAG says its investigation over a period of several months, has monitored several online communities dedicated to credential stuffing.

According to the OAG, it has discovered thousands of posts containing login credentials that had been tested in credential stuffing attacks on a website or app and have been confirmed to provide access to a customer account. OAG said members of these online communities were free to use these validated credentials to access the customer accounts or use them for their own credential stuffing attacks on other companies’ websites and apps.