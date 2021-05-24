Free Fire Bangladesh Server announced by Garena, How to Pre-register?



Free Fire Bangladesh Server announced by Garena, Verify how to Pre-register? A devoted server for the Bangladesi followers has been announced at the moment by Free Fire. Together with the sport’s world development, Free Fire has amassed immense recognition in Bangladesh over the past couple of years. Regardless of of the truth that PUBG Cellular is accessible within the nation, Free Fire has made a big mark within the hearts of Bangladeshi followers. Furthermore, Garena has been very energetic for the area with the introduction of massive occasions commonly. And it’s solely getting higher because the pre-registration for the devoted Bangladesh server has began at the moment.





The announcement for the region-specific server was made on the social media handles of Free Fire. They’ve revealed the information together with a trailer. Free Fire is selling the replace with #KheloBangladesh. Try the video under.

Beforehand, Bangladesi gamers solely had the choice to play on the Indian Server, which led to a variety of ping points for gamers who have been accesing the sport from distant places. With the introduction of its personal server, not solely gamers will expertise higher ping, however gamers can even get region-specific occasions & a extra optimized in-game expertise. With groups from Bangladesh competing within the world levels corresponding to Free Fire World Sequence, its personal server will certainly assist to develop & nurture younger Esports abilities.

Together with a model strategy for Bangladesh Free Fire Esports, Garena can also be launching a ‘Accomplice Program’ solely for Bagladesi Content material creators. Please discover the small print about this system within the picture under.

Free Fire Bangladesh Server Launch Date

The trailer has teased a launch date of June eighth, 2021 for the model new server. You may comply with the steps talked about under to pre-register your self for the server.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Bangladesh Server

Observe these easy steps to full your Pre-registtration.

Step 1: Click on right here to entry the pre-registration web page for the brand new Bangladesh Free Fire Server.

Step 2: As soon as the web page is loaded, click on on the ‘PRE-REGISTER’ possibility.

Step 3: Right here you will need to log in through Fb, Google or some other strategies accessible. Upon profitable log-in try, a dialogue field will seem that reads ‘Pre-registration Profitable’, confirming your registration for the Bangladesh Server.