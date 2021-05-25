Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Group C overall standings 

The third day of the $7,000 USD prize pool Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale concluded this day. The three-day qualifier spherical is now over and the discontinuance 12 groups dangle obliging for the certified finals which is scheduled to happen day after recently i.e on twenty sixth May per probability nicely per probability.

On the current time, a total of 12 invited groups battled it out over six matches unfold over three maps. The tip 4 groups obliging for the Finals. On the discontinue of the day, Group Sk Sabir Gaming (SSG) secured the pole dwelling with 99 factors inside the normal desk adopted by FL4, additionally with 99 factors. The third dwelling grew to become as quickly as secured by Survivor 4 AM with 93 factors. Attributable to booyah inside the ultimate match, Serving to Gamer secured fourth dwelling with 72 factors.

Licensed groups from Neighborhood C for the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale finals

1. Group Sk Sabir Gaming

2. Flawless 4

3. Survivor 4 AM

4. Serving to Gamer

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Neighborhood C complete standings

The day began with the primary match being performed on the on a regular basis blueprint of Bermuda. Survivor 4 AM got here out on excessive with seven kills adopted by Group Icon with 5 frags. Arpan Gaming took eight kills inside the match.

Arpan Gaming obtained the 2nd match performed on the barren construct blueprint of Kalahari with best two frags. Alternatively, Serving to Gamer topped the factors desk with 11 kills adopted by FL4 with six kills.

FL4 secured the discontinuance dwelling inside the third match with a whopping 17 kills, adopted by OP Ladies with seven frags. Group SSG got here out on excessive inside the fourth match with seven frags, through which FL4 secured third dwelling with 12 kills.

The fifth match grew to become as quickly as obtained by Survivor 4 AM with 4 kills. Alternatively, FL4 topped the factors desk with 10 eliminations. Group Icon performed passively to proper 2nd dwelling with best one execute.

The sixth and ultimate match performed on Purgatory blueprint grew to become as quickly as obtained by Serving to Gamer with eight frags. Alternatively, Group SSG went into aggressive mode and obliterated the foyer with 15 kills.

