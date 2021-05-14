Free Fire Characters – Who are All the Garena Free Fire Characters? Get All Free Fire Character List Here!

Free Fire Characters – Who are All the Garena Free Fire Characters? Get All Free Fire Character List Right here!



Andrew Andrew was as soon as a police officer. Armour Specialist – Passive Vest sturdiness loss decreased by 2% Free

Wolfrahh Wolfrahh is a sport streamer and esport participant. Limelight – Passive With each further observer or kill: Injury taken from headshots decreases by 3%, as much as 25%. Injury to the enemy’s limbs will increase by 3% as much as 15% Luck Royale

Kapella Kapella is a well-liked pop singer and star. Therapeutic Music – Passive Improve the results of therapeutic gadgets by 10% and therapeutic abilities by 10%. Cut back ally HP loss when downed by 20%. Results don’t stack. 499Diamonds

Steffie Steffie is a professional graffiti artist. Painted Refuge – Energetic Create a graffiti that reduces explosive injury by 15% and bullet injury by 5% for five seconds. CD 45 seconds. 499Diamonds

Jota Jota is a parkour skilled and stuntman. Sustained Raids – Passive SMG or Shotgun kills will immediately restore 25HP, calm down 5 seconds. 499Diamonds

Notora Notora is a tomboyish motorbike gang member. Racer’s Blessing – Passive When driving a automobile, restore HP to all members on the automobile by 5 HP each 4.5s. Results don’t stack. 499Diamonds

Alvaro Alvaro is a wild however expert demolitionist. Artwork of Demolition – Passive Explosive weapon injury will increase by 6%, injury vary will increase by 7%. 499Diamonds

Shani Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard. Gear Recycle – Passive Restore 10 armour sturdiness after each kill. Additional sturdiness can improve your armour, as much as stage 3. 499Diamonds

Alok Alok is a world-well-known DJ, able to drop a beat. Drop the Beat – Energetic Create a 5m aura that will increase ally motion velocity by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5s. Can’t be stacked. 599Diamonds

A124 A124 is a robotic made with fashionable know-how. The joys of Battle – Energetic Shortly convert 25 EP into HP, CD 90s. 499Diamonds

Joseph Joseph is a nicely-recognized physicist, however he’s additionally a participant. Nutty Motion – Passive Transferring and Sprinting velocity elevated by 10% upon taking injury. High up reward

Laura Laura is an impressive particular agent. Sharp Shooter – Passive Accuracy elevated by 10 whereas scoped in 499Diamonds

Rafael Rafael is a lethal killer. Useless Silent – Energetic Grants you invisibility for 8s, CD 90s. 499Diamonds

Moco Moxo is an impressive hacker. Hacker’s Eye – Passive Tag enemies shot for two seconds. Information might be shared with teammates. 499Diamonds

Hayato Hayato is a legendary Samurai Bushido – Passive With each 10% lower in most HP, armour penetration will increase by 7.5% 499Diamonds

Caroline A schoolgirl from a particularly rich household. Agility – Passive When holding a shotgun, motion velocity is elevated by 3%. 499Diamonds

Wukong Monkey King is Right here! Camouflage – Passive Camouflage’s cooldown is 300s. Can solely be used whereas standing. 499Diamonds

Paloma Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. Arms-dealing – Passive 30 AR ammo won’t take up stock area. 499Diamonds

Maxim Maxim is a aggressive eater. Gluttony – Passive Consuming and utilizing medkits sooner by 2% 499Diamonds

Kla Kla is a famend Muay Thai practitioner. Muay Thai – Passive Fist injury elevated 100% 499Diamonds

Miguel Miguel is the commander of a piece in the particular forces. Loopy Slayer – Passive Achieve 30 EP for every kill 499Diamonds

Antonio Antonio was an orphan who grew as much as be a gangster. Gangster’s Spirit – Passive Obtain 10 additional HP when the spherical begins. 499Diamonds

Misha Misha is a particularly gifted racer. Afterburner – Passive Driving velocity elevated by 2%, injury taken whereas in a automobile decreased by 5% 499Diamonds

Nikita Nikita works as knowledgeable bodyguard. Firearms Knowledgeable – Passive Submachine gun reload sooner by 4% 199Diamonds

Kelly Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter. Sprint – Passive Sprinting velocity elevated by 1% 199Diamonds

Olivia The chief nurse of a famend hospital. Therapeutic Contact – Passive Revived gamers might be revived with additional 6 HP 199Diamonds

Ford Ford is educated at sea and intensely robust. Iron Will – Passive Cut back injury when exterior the secure zone by 4% 199Diamonds

Clu Clu is a contemporary-day non-public detective. Tracing Steps – Energetic Find positions of enemies inside 30m who are not in the susceptible orsquat place. Lasts for 5s, CD50s. At stage 4, enemy positions are shared with teammates. 499Diamonds

Jai Jai is a embellished SWAT commander. Raging Reload – Passive After taking down an opponent, the gun’s journal routinely will get reloaded by 10% of its capability (restricted to AR, Pistol, or SMG) Fortunate Royale

Luqueta Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star. Hat Trick – Passive Each kill will increase the max HP by 8, as much as 35 Fortunate Royale