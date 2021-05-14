Free Fire Characters – Who are All the Garena Free Fire Characters? Get All Free Fire Character List Here!

Free Fire Characters – Who are All the Garena Free Fire Characters? Get All Free Fire Character List Right here!
Title
Description
Means
Means desc.
Unlock value
Andrew
Andrew was as soon as a police officer.
Armour Specialist – Passive
Vest sturdiness loss decreased by 2%
Free
Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh is a sport streamer and esport participant.
Limelight – Passive
With each further observer or kill: Injury taken from headshots decreases by 3%, as much as 25%. Injury to the enemy’s limbs will increase by 3% as much as 15%
Luck Royale
Kapella
Kapella is a well-liked pop singer and star.
Therapeutic Music – Passive
Improve the results of therapeutic gadgets by 10% and therapeutic abilities by 10%. Cut back ally HP loss when downed by 20%. Results don’t stack.
499Diamonds
Steffie
Steffie is a professional graffiti artist.
Painted Refuge – Energetic
Create a graffiti that reduces explosive injury by 15% and bullet injury by 5% for five seconds. CD 45 seconds.
499Diamonds
Jota
Jota is a parkour skilled and stuntman.
Sustained Raids – Passive
SMG or Shotgun kills will immediately restore 25HP, calm down 5 seconds.
499Diamonds
Notora
Notora is a tomboyish motorbike gang member.
Racer’s Blessing – Passive
When driving a automobile, restore HP to all members on the automobile by 5 HP each 4.5s. Results don’t stack.
499Diamonds
Alvaro
Alvaro is a wild however expert demolitionist.
Artwork of Demolition – Passive
Explosive weapon injury will increase by 6%, injury vary will increase by 7%.
499Diamonds
Shani
Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.
Gear Recycle – Passive
Restore 10 armour sturdiness after each kill. Additional sturdiness can improve your armour, as much as stage 3.
499Diamonds
Alok
Alok is a world-well-known DJ, able to drop a beat.
Drop the Beat – Energetic
Create a 5m aura that will increase ally motion velocity by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5s. Can’t be stacked.
599Diamonds
A124
A124 is a robotic made with fashionable know-how.
The joys of Battle – Energetic
Shortly convert 25 EP into HP, CD 90s.
499Diamonds
Joseph
Joseph is a nicely-recognized physicist, however he’s additionally a participant.
Nutty Motion – Passive
Transferring and Sprinting velocity elevated by 10% upon taking injury.
High up reward
Laura
Laura is an impressive particular agent.
Sharp Shooter – Passive
Accuracy elevated by 10 whereas scoped in
499Diamonds
Rafael
Rafael is a lethal killer.
Useless Silent – Energetic
Grants you invisibility for 8s, CD 90s.
499Diamonds
Moco
Moxo is an impressive hacker.
Hacker’s Eye – Passive
Tag enemies shot for two seconds. Information might be shared with teammates.
499Diamonds
Hayato
Hayato is a legendary Samurai
Bushido – Passive
With each 10% lower in most HP, armour penetration will increase by 7.5%
499Diamonds
Caroline
A schoolgirl from a particularly rich household.
Agility – Passive
When holding a shotgun, motion velocity is elevated by 3%.
499Diamonds
Wukong
Monkey King is Right here!
Camouflage – Passive
Camouflage’s cooldown is 300s. Can solely be used whereas standing.
499Diamonds
Paloma
Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.
Arms-dealing – Passive
30 AR ammo won’t take up stock area.
499Diamonds
Maxim
Maxim is a aggressive eater.
Gluttony – Passive
Consuming and utilizing medkits sooner by 2%
499Diamonds
Kla
Kla is a famend Muay Thai practitioner.
Muay Thai – Passive
Fist injury elevated 100%
499Diamonds
Miguel
Miguel is the commander of a piece in the particular forces.
Loopy Slayer – Passive
Achieve 30 EP for every kill
499Diamonds
Antonio
Antonio was an orphan who grew as much as be a gangster.
Gangster’s Spirit – Passive
Obtain 10 additional HP when the spherical begins.
499Diamonds
Misha
Misha is a particularly gifted racer.
Afterburner – Passive
Driving velocity elevated by 2%, injury taken whereas in a automobile decreased by 5%
499Diamonds
Nikita
Nikita works as knowledgeable bodyguard.
Firearms Knowledgeable – Passive
Submachine gun reload sooner by 4%
199Diamonds
Kelly
Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.
Sprint – Passive
Sprinting velocity elevated by 1%
199Diamonds
Olivia
The chief nurse of a famend hospital.
Therapeutic Contact – Passive
Revived gamers might be revived with additional 6 HP
199Diamonds
Ford
Ford is educated at sea and intensely robust.
Iron Will – Passive
Cut back injury when exterior the secure zone by 4%
199Diamonds
Clu
Clu is a contemporary-day non-public detective.
Tracing Steps – Energetic
Find positions of enemies inside 30m who are not in the susceptible orsquat place. Lasts for 5s, CD50s. At stage 4, enemy positions are shared with teammates.
499Diamonds
Jai
Jai is a embellished SWAT commander.
Raging Reload – Passive
After taking down an opponent, the gun’s journal routinely will get reloaded by 10% of its capability (restricted to AR, Pistol, or SMG)
Fortunate Royale
Luqueta
Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star.
Hat Trick – Passive
Each kill will increase the max HP by 8, as much as 35
Fortunate Royale
Okay
Professor and Jiujutsu Knowledgeable
Grasp of All
Max EP will increase by 50. Jiujitsu Mode: Allies inside 6m get a 500% improve in EP conversion fee. Psychology Mode: Get better 2 EP each 4s, as much as 6 EP. Mode swap CD: 20s.
Fortunate Royale
