Free Fire City Open Delhi finals: Teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed 

The finals for the Delhi hassle of the Free Fire Metropolis Supply (FFCO) 2021 are scheduled on June fifteenth, i.e., Tuesday.

The tip twelve worthwhile groups from the FFC (Supply qualifiers) will contend for a collection throughout the nationwide qualifiers.

Structure of the FFCO 2021

The Free Fire Metropolis Supply construction

Throughout the regional finals on June fifteenth, there’ll most likely be six matches between the top 12 worthwhile groups. The successful crew will most likely be topped because the Delhi Titans and assured their put throughout the last, whereas groups ranked second to fourth will most likely be relegated to the regional play-ins.

By the regional play-ins, these groups can trust one different alternative to qualify for the Nationwide finals. The Play-ins are scheduled from July sixteenth to July twenty third, the place groups from all eight areas will battle for two golden tickets, i.e., the Nationwide finals.

Licensed groups for Free Fire Metropolis Supply Delhi Regional finals

Group Revolution LAST BREATH NMY DELHI Hawk Observe Esports LVL_ICONIC DL TO UK SURGICAL STRIKE. GODLIKE HEARTBREAKERS Group GenXForce ILLUSION ES TEAM OP

Prize pool distribution of the Delhi regional finals

The full prize pool of the match is 60 lakhs INR (42 lakhs for the Nationwide finals and 18 lakhs for the regional/wildcard finals/play-ins)

Champion – 1,00,000 INR

1st Runner-up – 50,000 INR

2nd Runner-up – 25,000 INR

4th Specific- 25,000 INR

The Free Fire Metropolis Supply taking part cities

The FFCO 2021 is a metropolis-basically principally primarily based event decided by fan votes. As neatly as to Delhi, these seven areas may also trust regional finals before July Ninth:

Mumbai Bengaluru Rajasthan Kolkata Chennai Lucknow Vizag

Additionally, this will likely per likelihood nicely per likelihood per likelihood be spicy to depend on how seasoned groups be happy Last Breath, Lvl Iconic, and Group Revolution will beautiful towards upcoming novice expertise throughout the Delhi regional finals.

