Free Fire City Open Delhi finals: Teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed 

The finals for the Delhi hassle of the Free Fire Metropolis Supply (FFCO) 2021 are scheduled on June fifteenth, i.e., Tuesday.
The tip twelve worthwhile groups from the FFC (Supply qualifiers) will contend for a collection throughout the nationwide qualifiers.
Structure of the FFCO 2021
Throughout the regional finals on June fifteenth, there’ll most likely be six matches between the top 12 worthwhile groups. The successful crew will most likely be topped because the Delhi Titans and assured their put throughout the last, whereas groups ranked second to fourth will most likely be relegated to the regional play-ins.
By the regional play-ins, these groups can trust one different alternative to qualify for the Nationwide finals. The Play-ins are scheduled from July sixteenth to July twenty third, the place groups from all eight areas will battle for two golden tickets, i.e., the Nationwide finals.
Licensed groups for Free Fire Metropolis Supply Delhi Regional finals
- Group Revolution
- LAST BREATH
- NMY DELHI
- Hawk Observe Esports
- LVL_ICONIC
- DL TO UK
- SURGICAL STRIKE.
- GODLIKE
- HEARTBREAKERS
- Group GenXForce
- ILLUSION ES
- TEAM OP
Prize pool distribution of the Delhi regional finals
The full prize pool of the match is 60 lakhs INR (42 lakhs for the Nationwide finals and 18 lakhs for the regional/wildcard finals/play-ins)
- Champion – 1,00,000 INR
- 1st Runner-up – 50,000 INR
- 2nd Runner-up – 25,000 INR
- 4th Specific- 25,000 INR
The FFCO 2021 is a metropolis-basically principally primarily based event decided by fan votes. As neatly as to Delhi, these seven areas may also trust regional finals before July Ninth:
- Mumbai
- Bengaluru
- Rajasthan
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Lucknow
- Vizag
Additionally, this will likely per likelihood nicely per likelihood per likelihood be spicy to depend on how seasoned groups be happy Last Breath, Lvl Iconic, and Group Revolution will beautiful towards upcoming novice expertise throughout the Delhi regional finals.