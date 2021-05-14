Free Fire Diamond – How to Get Free Fire Diamond for free? Free Fire Diamond Top Up Hack and How to get Free Diamonds in Free Fire Without Top Up? Get All Your Info Here!

Free Fire Diamond – How to Get Free Fire Diamond for free? Free Fire Diamond Top Up Hack and How to get Free Diamonds in Free Fire Without Top Up? Get All Your Info Right here!



What’s Free Fire Diamond?

These days, most on-line video games use in-recreation foreign money to buy gadgets and rewards which can be found in the sport. Free Fire diamond is one such foreign money that’s used in Free Fire. Free Fire Diamonds give gamers gadgets like character and weapons pores and skin. It’s due to this purpose that gamers need to know if there’s a manner to get Free Fire Diamonds for free.

Free Fire Diamond Top-up

The next are the prices for buying Free Fire Diamonds in-recreation:

For INR 80 – 100 Free Fire Diamonds

For INR 250 – 310 Free Fire Diamonds

For INR 400 – 520 Free Fire Diamonds

For INR 800 – 1060 Free Fire Diamonds

For INR 1600 – 2180 Free Fire Diamonds

For INR 4000 – 5600 Free Fire Diamonds

How to Get Free Fire Diamonds for Free?

Despite the fact that Free Fire Diamonds come at a price. There are particular methods by means of which you purchase them for free. Listed here are a number of the methods to get Free Fire Diamonds for free.

Becoming a member of the Bug Reporting Program

Free Fire lets customers be a part of their Superior servers to assist builders in discovering bugs. You possibly can register your self on the Superior server to earn Free Fire Diamonds

Go to the official web site of Free Fire.

Register your self by means of Fb by linking your Fb ID.

Fill in required particulars and create an account.

Due to excessive demand, it’s onerous to get a slot in the Superior Server. So if all slots are occupied, determine when the servers will open once more and retry. As soon as in, gamers can earn up to 100 Free Fire Diamonds for a profitable report. You possibly can get your mates collectively to work as a group to earn up to 3000 diamonds.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion is one other manner to get Free Fire diamonds for free. When you’ve registered your self on the app, you’ll be assigned with quick and simple surveys. Upon completion, you may be given Play Credit which could be transformed to Free Fire Diamonds. Equally, gamers can get Free Fire Diamonds for free by means of web sites like Swagbucks and Prize Insurgent.

Free Fire Diamond Top Up Hack

Since Free Fire Diamonds require cash to buy some have a tendency to use Free Fire Diamond prime-up hack to bypass paying for Free Fire Diamonds. There are a number of APK mods obtainable on-line as Free Fire Diamond Top Up Hack. Utilizing means like these is prohibited and can earn you a everlasting ban from the servers. Most of the Free Fire Diamond prime-up hacks even have malware and different viruses which might put your machine in danger. So it’s best not to use Free Fire Diamond Top Up Hack.