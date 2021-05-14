Free Fire Elite Pass – Free Fire New Elite Pass, How to Get Elite Pass in Free Fire? How to Get Free Elite Pass in Free Fire? Get All Your Answers Here!

Free Fire Elite Pass – Free Fire New Elite Pass, How to Get Elite Pass in Free Fire? How to Get Free Elite Pass in Free Fire? Get All Your Answers Right here!
Free Fire New Elite Pass
Free Fire New Elite Pass launched on October 1, 2020. The Free Fire Elite cross may be bought for 900 Free Fire diamonds. The Free Fire Elite Pass can have a number of ranges with challenges for gamers to full. Finishing these Free Fire Elite Pass challenges will give gamers the Free Fire Elite Pass rewards. The brand new Free Fire Elite Pass will finish on thirty first October, 2020.
Free Fire Elite Pass Rewards
- 0 Badges – 50 Gold
- 5 Badges – Pyramid High (Avatar)
- 10 Badges – Veteran Problem unlock
- 20 Badges – 1x Pet Meals
- 30 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher
- 40 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Male)
- 50 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 60 Badges – Fragment Crate
- 70 Badges – Low cost Coupon
- 80 Badges – Pet Meals
- 90 Badges – 300 Gold
- 100 Badges – 3x Scanners
- 110 Badges – Soothsayer T-Shirt
- 120 Badges – 3x Summon Airdrop
- 130 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher
- 140 Badges – 3x Resupply Map
- 150 Badges – Anubis Legend II (Banner)
- 160 Badges – 500 Gold
- 170 Badges – Fragment Case II
- 180 Badges – 3x Bonfires
- 190 Badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- 200 Badges – Anubis Legend II Backpack
- 210 Badges – 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- 220 Badges – 3x Bounty Token
- 225 Badges – 1x Awakening Shard
How to Get Free Fire Elite Pass for Free
There isn’t any manner to get the Free Fire Elite Pass for Free. It has to be bought with Free Fire Diamonds. However there may be, nevertheless, a manner to get Free Fire diamonds totally free. Listed below are a couple of.
Google Opinion Rewards
You will get diamonds for Free Fire Elit Pass-through Google Opinion Reward. It is among the best methods to get the Free Fire Elite Pass totally free. You want to enroll on the positioning and full the surveys and assignments which they assign. These are pretty easy and may be accomplished simply. So this can be a wonderful means to get the Free Fire New Elite Pass totally free.
Swagbucks
Swagbucks is one other such web site that provides rewards like Free Fire Diamonds for finishing assigned duties. They supply Google Play-present card or PayPal Money, which may then be used to get the Free Fire Elite Pass for Free.
