Free Fire Elite Pass – Free Fire New Elite Pass, How to Get Elite Pass in Free Fire? How to Get Free Elite Pass in Free Fire? Get All Your Answers Here!

Free Fire Elite Pass – Free Fire New Elite Pass, How to Get Elite Pass in Free Fire? How to Get Free Elite Pass in Free Fire? Get All Your Answers Right here!



Free Fire New Elite Pass

Free Fire New Elite Pass launched on October 1, 2020. The Free Fire Elite cross may be bought for 900 Free Fire diamonds. The Free Fire Elite Pass can have a number of ranges with challenges for gamers to full. Finishing these Free Fire Elite Pass challenges will give gamers the Free Fire Elite Pass rewards. The brand new Free Fire Elite Pass will finish on thirty first October, 2020.

Free Fire Elite Pass Rewards

0 Badges – 50 Gold

5 Badges – Pyramid High (Avatar)

10 Badges – Veteran Problem unlock

20 Badges – 1x Pet Meals

30 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher

40 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Male)

50 Badges – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

60 Badges – Fragment Crate

70 Badges – Low cost Coupon

80 Badges – Pet Meals

90 Badges – 300 Gold

100 Badges – 3x Scanners

110 Badges – Soothsayer T-Shirt

120 Badges – 3x Summon Airdrop

130 Badges – 1x Gold Voucher

140 Badges – 3x Resupply Map

150 Badges – Anubis Legend II (Banner)

160 Badges – 500 Gold

170 Badges – Fragment Case II

180 Badges – 3x Bonfires

190 Badges – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

200 Badges – Anubis Legend II Backpack

210 Badges – 3x Gold Royale Voucher

220 Badges – 3x Bounty Token

225 Badges – 1x Awakening Shard

How to Get Free Fire Elite Pass for Free

There isn’t any manner to get the Free Fire Elite Pass for Free. It has to be bought with Free Fire Diamonds. However there may be, nevertheless, a manner to get Free Fire diamonds totally free. Listed below are a couple of.

Google Opinion Rewards

You will get diamonds for Free Fire Elit Pass-through Google Opinion Reward. It is among the best methods to get the Free Fire Elite Pass totally free. You want to enroll on the positioning and full the surveys and assignments which they assign. These are pretty easy and may be accomplished simply. So this can be a wonderful means to get the Free Fire New Elite Pass totally free.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one other such web site that provides rewards like Free Fire Diamonds for finishing assigned duties. They supply Google Play-present card or PayPal Money, which may then be used to get the Free Fire Elite Pass for Free.